Argentina elects chainsaw-wielding far-right populist Javier Milei as next president in divisive win for country

20 November 2023, 07:33 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 07:35

Javier Milei was elected as Argentina's president in a divisive win.
Javier Milei was elected as Argentina's president in a divisive win. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Argentina has elected right-wing populist Javier Milei as its next president after a divisive political campaign.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Javier Milei, 53, was elected as Argentina's new president on Sunday night after the country’s current economy minister, Sergio Massa, admitted defeat.

The political newcomer gained 56 per cent of the vote, compared to Mr Massa’s 46 per cent - the widest victory margin in the country since it returned to democracy in 1983.

He will be sworn in on December 10.

“Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins. Today is a historic night for Argentina,” the newly elected president told his supporters on Sunday evening.

He pledged to make “drastic changes” to the country and promised to deal with rising inflation and poverty.

The country is currently experiencing record poverty alongside 143 per cent inflation.

Dismantling the Central Bank, halving the number of government ministries and pushing the dollarisation of the economy are among some of his pledges.

“We have monumental problems ahead: inflation, lack of work, and poverty,” he told his voters.

“The situation is critical and there is no place for tepid half-measures."

Read more: Albanian people smuggler jailed after texts reveal how she managed Channel crossings, as dramatic raid footage released

Read more: Israel 'finds Hamas base' under Gaza hospital and says hostages taken there on October 7, as 'release deal close'

Javier Milei gave his victory speech on Sunday evening.
Javier Milei gave his victory speech on Sunday evening. Picture: Alamy

Delivering his victory speech on Sunday evening, supporters celebrated with fireworks, blaring rock anthems, and Mr Milei’s popular chant against the political elite of “out with all of them”.

The former TV pundit and economist has previously been vocal on his anti-abortion stance, opposition to sex education in schools, denial of climate change and advocacy for looser gun laws.

Mr Milei, who carried chainsaws at rallies to symbolise his planned cuts, favours strong ties with the US.

The right-wing hardliner, who has been likened to Trump and nicknamed ‘El Loco’ (the madman), was congratulated by the former US president on Sunday.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: “The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you.

"You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!"

Meanwhile, Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted: "Hope is sparkling in South America once again.”

Supporters of Mr Milei celebrated on Sunday evening.
Supporters of Mr Milei celebrated on Sunday evening. Picture: Alamy
His win was a polarising one, leaving some visibly upset.
His win was a polarising one, leaving some visibly upset. Picture: Alamy

Despite Mr Milei’s criticisms of China and Brazil, claiming he would not work with “communists”, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wished him success.

Mr Milei’s ascension to political power has been a divisive one, as thousands protested against comments and proposals he had made during his campaign.

An open letter released ahead of his victory saw more than 100 economists warn that his proposals could result in economic “devastation”.

Conceding defeat, Mr Massa said on Sunday: “Argentinians have chosen another path.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Several women have waited eight years for their rape cases to come to trial

'Trauma upon trauma': Rape victims ‘suicidal’ as cases take ‘more than eight years’ to get to court

The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’

Those on board one of the Navy's four nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines were saved from tragedy.

Royal Navy nuclear sub saved from crushing depths moments before near-miss that almost killed 140 on board

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea warns neighbours over planned spy satellite launch

APTOPIX Argentina Elections

Javier Milei promises ‘reconstruction of Argentina’ after election victory

Sergio Massa

Massa concedes defeat to populist Milei in Argentina’s presidential runoff

Rosalynn Carter

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies aged 96

Rachel Reeves said the protests were intimidatory

'Palestine protests at MPs' offices are intimidation' says Labour's Rachel Reeves after march on Keir Starmer's HQ

Nigel Farage has encountered some snakes on I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage puts his head into van of snakes on I'm A Celebrity as he jokes he's already dealt with them in the EU

France Napoleon’s Hat

Napoleon’s hat sells for 1.9 million euro at auction

Joss Ackland has died aged 95

White Mischief and Lethal Weapon 2 actor Joss Ackland dies aged 95

Rosalynn Carter has died aged 96

Rosalynn Carter, former US first lady and wife of Jimmy Carter, dies aged 96

Mavis Christian Jr at a crime scene

Suspect kills himself after three women and girl, 13, shot dead

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin 'feeling privileged' as he flies to Spain to celebrate 50th birthday and three sons amid terminal cancer battle
File photo of a Morrisons store

Morrisons worker stabbed repeatedly by frenzied attacker in front of terrified shoppers

Argentina Election

Argentines vote in election that could lead Trump-admiring populist to victory

Latest News

See more Latest News

A nurse cares for premature Palestinian babies moved from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to the hospital in Rafah on Sunday

Premature babies evacuated from Shifa Hospital – World Health Organisation

Israel claims to have found a Hamas base under the al-Shifa hospital, and says hostages were taken there on October 7

Israel 'finds Hamas base' under Gaza hospital and says hostages taken there on October 7, as 'release deal close'
File photo of a British Airways passenger plane struggling with the high winds on approach to Heathrow Airport

Travel misery as Heathrow flights delayed because of strong winds and staff shortages

Ujeza Kurmekaj has been jailed for her role in people-smuggling gangs

Albanian people smuggler jailed after texts reveal how she managed Channel crossings, as dramatic raid footage released
The Galaxy Leader

British-owned cargo ship 'hijacked by Iran-backed Yemeni militia' with 25 people on board

Bulgaria Weather

Gales and heavy rain cause two deaths and disruption in Bulgaria

Russell Brand has been questioned by police

Russell Brand 'questioned by police' over three sex offence accusations

Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, smiles after being crowned Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe crown

Holly Willoughby is "not in a good place"

Holly Willoughby 'not in a good place' says pal Leigh Francis amid case against security guard accused of 'kidnap plot'
Premature Palestinian babies in Shifa Hospital last Sunday

At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit