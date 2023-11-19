Israel 'finds Hamas base' under Gaza hospital, despite terror group's denials, as 'deal for hostage release close'

Israel claims to have found a Hamas tunnel underneath the al-Shifa hospital. Picture: IDF/Getty

By Kit Heren

Israel claims to have found a Hamas base underneath the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, despite the terror group denying it exists.

The IDF released images on Sunday of a tunnel that they claim leads to a Hamas command centre under the hospital, which is the largest in Gaza.

The Israeli armed forces have been occupying the hospital for several days in a bid to uncover a suspected Hamas base underneath. Hundreds of people have been forced to leave the site, including 31 premature babies.

Releasing images of "55m-long terror tunnel, 10m deep underneath the Shifa hospital", a spokesperson said: This type of door is used by the Hamas terrorist organisation to block Israeli forces from entering the command centres and the underground assets belonging to Hamas."

They added that troops "are continuing to uncover the route of the tunnel".

The IDF has been telling the world the truth about the Shifa Hospital.



The operation is ongoing and is being conducted carefully, all in order to locate and dismantle Hamas infrastructure in the hospital.



Still don’t believe us? see for yourselves the evidence shown by IDF… pic.twitter.com/D2FCvoWFuB — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2023

The IDF also said that they had found a Hamas command centre under the hospital, and are now trying to show how the tunnel and the centre are linked.

The IDF has been trying to provide evidence that the hospital was a key centre for the terror group.

Hamas and doctors at the hospital have denied that the terror group has a base there. The images released by the IDF have not been independently verified.

Israel has struck the hospital, having claimed Hamas used it as a way of trying to harbour itself in the hope a hospital would give them cover.

But some in the media who had access to it remain unconvinced based on evidence provided by the IDF.

The World Health Organisation has described the hospital as having become a "death zone".

It comes as Qatar said that Israel and Hamas are close to a deal to free a number of the 240 people held by the terrorists in Gaza.

They were kidnapped in the October 7 massacre, when more than 1,000 Israelis were killed.

A deal - which was partially thrashed out with American involvement - would see Israel call a temporary ceasefire in its invasion of the territory, where it is besieging Gaza city in a bid to destroy Hamas's ability to harm its people.

Qatar's prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said: "The challenges that remain in the negotiations are very minor compared to the bigger challenges.

"They are more logistical, they are more practical."

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is no agreement yet and has denied calls for a complete ceasefire.

Israel wants the return of the roughly 240 hostages. Picture: Alamy

But a temporary halt to the fighting in exchange for some of those being held does appear to be on the cards.

Reports suggest a five-day halt could lead to dozens of women and children being let out.

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, said: "We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal."

Netanyahu said there was a lot of "incorrect" reporting about "imminent agreements" that would see either some or all of the hostages.

"As of now, there is no deal," he said in a briefing on Saturday.

Israel has battered Gaza with airstrikes amid its ground invasion. Picture: Alamy

So far, Qatar has managed to free two elderly Israeli women and a mother and daughter who are US nationals.

Hamas has based its political leadership in the Gulf state.

The have been calls by protesters and some international politicians for Israel to bring a complete halt to the fighting, as Hamas's health ministry claims more than 12,000 people have been killed in the invasion.

But supporters of Israel's action say only Hamas would benefit from that.