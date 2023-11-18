Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators march on Keir Starmer's office amid Labour divide on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Hundred gathered outside Sir Keir Starmer's office. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have marched at Sir Keir Starmer's constituency office in North London after he refused to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There have been calls for him to demand an end to the fighting, something the Labour leader has resisted - instead calling for pauses in the fighting to allow aid into the enclave as Israel continues its siege.

Demonstrators in the road chanted "Keir Starmer's a wasteman" and "What do we want? A ceasefire. When do we want it? Now".

Chants of "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" were also heard during protesters, who were making their way from Chalk Farm in London.

The chant has been heavily criticised for being anti-Semitic, and suggesting a genocide of Israelis whose state exists between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean Sea.

Read more: Thousands of school pupils in Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and London walk out calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Campaigners gathered outside Sir Keir's office. Picture: Alamy

Police were deployed to the constituency office in Camden.

The Israel-Hamas war has proved to be a serious challenge to Sir Keir, who saw ten frontbenchers - the most prominent being Jess Phillips - quit this week after he opposed an SNP bid to call for a ceasefire in the Commons.

Sir Keir has backed Israel's right to defend itself in the wake of Hamas's massacre on October 7.

Read more: ‘This for me is duty’: Keir Starmer says he’s ‘undaunted’ by prospect of becoming next prime minister

But his refusal to support a total end to hostilities - something viewed by supporters of Israel's actions as unrealistic - has led to a clash within his party at a time when he is hoping to cruise to an election win.

He enjoys a massive polling lead over Rishi Sunak's Conservatives.

Palestine protesters gathered outside Sir Keir's office. Picture: Alamy

Big hitters including London mayor Sadiq Khan, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar have all called for a ceasefire.

A total of 56 Labour MPs backed the call in the Commons, and the frontbenchers who supported it had to quit the role and return to Labour's back benches.

Sir Keir said after the vote: "I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight."

Hamas authorities in Gaza say more than 11,000 people have been killed since Israel launched Operation Iron Swords against the strip.

And there is outrage around the world at Israel's bombing, with questions now raised over whether a key Hamas centre will be uncovered at the Al Shifa hospital, which the Israel Defence Force has begun securing.

The hospital was hit as Benjamin Netanyahu's government insisted the complex was also being used by Hamas, which Israel has vowed to dismantle.

Besides Labour in-fighting, the war has had serious consequences for communities across the world.

The rate of anti-Semitic incidents across London has ballooned since the start of the war.

And the pro-Palestine marchers were accused of being hateful by the last home secretary, Suella Braverman, whose criticism of the policing of the demonstrations helped contribute to her sacking.