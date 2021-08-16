Families of Afghan veterans: withdrawal is a "callous betrayal by western governments"

16 August 2021, 17:02 | Updated: 16 August 2021, 17:04

As US troops seek to maintain control of Kabul airport, British families question whether their loved ones' sacrifices were worthwhile
As US troops seek to maintain control of Kabul airport, British families question whether their loved ones' sacrifices were worthwhile. Picture: Getty Images

By Elizabeth Haigh

Families and friends of soldiers who were tragically killed while serving in Afghanistan have criticised the government’s handling of the situation as the Taliban take Kabul.

Graham Knight, father of 25-year-old RAF Sergeant Ben Knight, said: "We're not surprised that the Taliban have taken over because as soon as the Americans and the British said they were going to leave, we knew this was going to happen.

"The Taliban made their intent very clear that, as soon as we went out, they would move in."

Mr Knight added that he had sympathy with Afghans, and understood the desperation shown in videos of citizens clinging to planes attempting to take off from Kabul's airport.

"I feel very sorry for them, they're obviously fighting for their lives. Anybody who feels like that is in a desperate situation. It's like Saigon all over again."

He also questioned the decision-making behind the UK government’s evacuation strategy.

"I think it was all started too late again. It (the evacuation process) should have started about a week ago."

"My main worry is some hothead American, or British hothead, will decide that the Taliban isn’t behaving how they want, shoot at them and that will be it."

Ian Sadler, who lost his 21-year old son Jack Sadler in 2007, attacked the UK’s confidence that Afghanistan would not fall for some time.

"Why did they think the Afghan national army would be able to keep the Taliban back based on just numbers alone? Why did our Government and allies have so much confidence in them?"

He added: "I don't think any of the British Governments - Labour, coalition or Conservative - have handled the situation in Afghanistan particularly well... The level of support given to our soldiers in Afghanistan was trivial.

"It wasn’t until we were out there for about 10 years that the urgent operational requirements came in. Why weren’t our soldiers equipped with mine-protected vehicles? We would have lost a lot less."

Paul Sweeney, a member of the Scottish Parliament, tweeted: "I'm thinking of one of my best friends who gave his life in Helmand Province on 30 April 2013 aged 25, and all that was lost. I'm thinking of his family. How to make sense of his death and the lives of so many others affected by 20 years of bloody struggle in Afghanistan."

"It is hard to avoid a sense of callous betrayal by western governments, a misunderstanding of how power operates in Afghanistan, and the ultimate futility of supporting a corrupt government in Kabul that carries little legitimacy among Afghans, who refuse to fight and die for it."

A helicopter over Kabul (Dan Kitwood/File/PA)

Seven dead after chaotic scenes at Kabul airport

Turkey Floods

Death toll continues to rise following Turkey’s floods

Joe Biden to speak publicly on Afghanistan for first time in nearly a week

Joe Biden to speak publicly on Afghanistan for first time in nearly a week
Protesters clash with Thai police amid tensions over pandemic handling

Protesters clash with Thai police amid tensions over pandemic handling
Pop star Kris Wu arrested in China after teenager's 'rape' claim

Pop star Kris Wu arrested in China after teenager’s ‘rape’ claim
Hamas congratulates Taliban on victory while Iran notes US 'military failure'

Hamas congratulates Taliban on victory while Iran notes US ‘military failure’

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement today and what will he say?

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'
'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis
'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan
Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology
'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to Afghanistan veteran son

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to son
Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims

Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims

