Family of Brit who vanished hiking with friend in Italian mountains issues devastating statement as search continues

The family of Aziz Zirat, who vanished while hiking in northern Italian mountains with his friend, has issued a heartbreaking statement as rescuers continue their search for the missing Brit. Picture: PA/X

By Jacob Paul

The devastated family of a man who vanished with his friend while hiking in an Italian mountain range has released a heartbreaking statement as the search for the missing Brit continues.

Listen to this article

Londoners Aziz Ziriat, 36, and Samuel Harris, 35, went missing in northeastern Italy's Dolomites mountains and were last heard from on New Year’s day, when they send a video of the scenery to family and friends in the Trentino region.

Fears for their safety grew when they failed to show up for their return flight home from Italy to England on January 6, with search teams scrambled to find the missing pair.

On Wednesday, search teams announced Mr Harris’ body was discovered in the Passo di Conca area.

Rescuers are yet to find Mr Ziriat, but his family has refused to give up hope as the manhunt continues.

They said in a heartbreaking statement: "We have been devastated by the loss of our beloved Aziz

Aziz Ziriat (left) and Samuel Harris (right) were last heard from on New Year's Day. Picture: x

"Our appreciation for the co-ordinated work and expertise of the Alpine Rescue, emergency services and volunteers in Italy is immeasurable.

“The work they have been doing, battling against challenging terrain and weather conditions, and their commitment to finding Aziz has been outstanding.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly kind and generous ongoing support from family and friends, Aziz is continuing to be loved and prayed for. We hope, with all our hearts, he will be found and brought home soon.”

Friend Joe Stone told the PA news agency on Saturday that although search teams were "trying everything" to find him, "there is an acceptance among us that it's not going to be good news".

He added that friends and family are "waiting anxiously" on news in the search and that "the next few hours will be crucial".

The hikers were last spotted in the Casina Dosson, close to the town of Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda on Lake Garda, before vanishing.

Around 40 rescuers have since been airlifted to high altitudes to dig in snow to search for Mr Ziriat in the area where Mr Harris's body was discovered.

Walter Cainelli, president of the Trentino Alpine Rescue Corps, confirmed on Saturday a search dog found a pair of glasses belonging to Mr Ziriat close to Mr Harris’ body.

Mr Cainelli told Corriere Del Trentino: "Our avalanche search dog Thor picked up Aziz Ziriat's scent and found his glasses not far from where we found Samuel Harris."

From here we intend to search the area in detail within a half-kilometer radius and then extend it if it is unsuccessful."

Mr Ziriat's girlfriend and friends of the hikers are currently in Italy helping to co-ordinate the search with local authorities.

Mr Stone said the response from the public had been "fantastic" and that they had seen a "nice side of humanity" since asking for help.

He added: "The response from the local authorities has been fantastic and people from all walks of life have been trying to help, both in Italy and in the UK."