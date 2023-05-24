'They were best friends and went everywhere together': Families release tributes to Cardiff crash victims

24 May 2023, 17:09 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 17:33

Families of the victims have paid tribute to the teenage boys.
Families of the victims have paid tribute . Picture: South Wales Police

By Jenny Medlicott

The families of the Cardiff crash victims have released tributes to the teenagers in the wake of their deaths.

Teenage boys, Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, were killed on a street in Ely on Monday evening, minutes after they were followed by police in a van.

The families of Harvey and Kyrees, who have been described as best friends, have now shared tributes to the pair.

Harvey’s family said: "Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend, and boyfriend.

"He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also.

"We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.

"As Harvey’s mum I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was and not as the media are portraying him now.”

The pair have been described as best friends.
The pair have been described as best friends. Picture: South Wales Police

Kyrees’ family also said: "Kyrees was a loving, caring handsome young man, a loving son to Belinda and Craig, little brother to Aleah and Jordan and a special uncle KyKy to Myra.

"He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.

"Him and Harvey along with Niall were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun & laughs!!

"They were loved by not only their families but by their community as well. Belinda, Craig & families, would like to thank everyone for all their kind words, flowers, and messages since they lost their son.”

South Wales Police is referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to investigate the fatal crash.

Harvey Evans with his family.
Harvey Evans with his family. Picture: South Wales Police
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, was one of the crash victims.
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, was one of the crash victims. Picture: South Wales Police

The tributes come after South Wales Police released a timeline of events leading up to the teenagers’ fatal crash.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said: "At 17.59.40 CCTV shows the bike travelling towards the police vehicle in Frank Road, the bike then turns around. 18.00.52 the bike is then followed by the police vehicle. You can already see on CCTV images that there were no blue lights or sirens in use.

“18.01.18 police vehicle is at New Church Ely roundabout and travels through Archer Road, Stanway Road and Howell Road. 18.02.31 police vehicle turns onto Grand Avenue.

"18.02.18-18.02.41 this is the approximate time of the road traffic collision that took place on Snowden Road. At the time of the collision, the police vehicle is in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road."

The police watchdog is expected to probe “any interaction” that occurred between South Wales police and the two boys before the crash that resulted in their death on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information, CCTV and footage of the incident.

