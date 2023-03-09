Breaking News

Iconic astrologer Mystic Meg who gazed into crystal ball to predict the lottery dies aged 80

9 March 2023, 09:46 | Updated: 9 March 2023, 10:29

Mystic Meg has died at the age of 80
Mystic Meg has died at the age of 80. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The famous astrologer Mystic Meg, who gave daily horoscopes to millions of people, has died at the age of 80.

Tributes have poured in for Meg, whose real name is Margaret Lake. Her agent Dave Shapland, said: "Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

"Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world. 

"She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?"

"It shows what an impact she made."

Mystic Meg delighted millions of people for decades with their horoscopes
Mystic Meg delighted millions of people for decades with their horoscopes. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'It's their birthright': Harry and Meghan say Lilibet was automatically 'princess' after King 'chose to give her title'

Read more: Brits brace for 15 inches of snow: Met Office warns of 'risk to life' as temperatures plunge to -15C in Arctic snap

She was admitted to hospital in London last month suffering from flu. She died at 3.45am this morning.

She became the world’s most successful phone-line astrologer and was a household institution when she appeared on the National Lottery TV show where she would peer into a crystal ball to predict who would win the jackpot.

Meg lived alone in a flat in Notting Hill which she shared with seven cats.

She lived a private life, refusing to give interviews over the phone instead telling journalists to fax their questions in and she would reply in writing.

In 1994 she was given a slot on the BBC’s National Lottery show which was watched by 20m people.

On March 29, 1997, Meg predicted the lottery jackpot would be bought in Sunderland.

The winning ticket was bought in Sunderland, by a syndicate of Sun readers who shared £2.4million.

