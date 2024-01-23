Police ignored father's 999 plea for help before he was found dead at Norwich home with daughters and sister-in-law

The four people found dead in a house in Norwich have been named. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

A father’s 999 call to police before he was found dead at home in Norwich with his two daughters and sister-in-law has been revealed.

Bartlomiej Kuczynski, and his daughters Jasmin, 12, and Downreuang, seven, and their aunt were found at a property in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday morning.

Norfolk Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after it emerged the force failed to respond to the 999 call made by Mr Kuczynski an hour before the bodies were found.

The police watchdog revealed details of the call today. Charmaine Arbouin, IOPC regional director, said: "Norfolk Constabulary established that the man had made a 999 call to the force shortly before 6am on January 19.

"During that call the man expressed concerns for his own mental state saying he was confused.

"He was advised to seek medical advice and police did not attend.

"At around 7am the force received a call from a dog walker concerned for the welfare of those within the home.

"Officers attended shortly after and, tragically, found the man, a woman and two children dead."

Bartolmiej, Kuczynski, Jasmin Kuczynska and Natasha Kuczynska, were among those found dead. Picture: Social media

Norfolk Police received the 999 call from Mr Kuczynski at around 6am on Friday but ‘resources were not deployed’.

Ms Sukpengpanao was found with stab wounds to the neck, while Mr Kuczynski was discovered with a single stab wound in the same area, post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday found.

Police said: "The bodies were found in a house on Allan Bedford Crescent after a member of the public raised concerns for the welfare of the people inside.

"Home Office post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday (21 January) established the woman died as a result of stab wounds to the neck while man died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Kanticha Noon, 36, was also found dead in the property. Picture: Facebook

"Post-mortem examinations for the two girls will be carried out tomorrow (24 January).

"Detectives confirmed on Sunday they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

It comes after police said they were referring themselves to the watchdog after it emerged that officers had not responded to a 999 call from the house.

Officers received another call from a member of the public, who was raising concerns for the welfare of the people inside the house, just before 7am on the same day.

Police arrived at the scene at around 7.15am and forced entry to the address, finding the bodies of two young girls, a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property. Picture: Alamy

Detectives have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries, speaking with witnesses and examining local CCTV footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, is leading the probe into the incident.

"We’ve had a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday morning and there’s understandably concern in the local community," he said over the weekend.

"However, their help and support in the investigation has been unwavering and on behalf of everyone involved in this devastating incident, we’re extremely grateful for that.

"Today, the focus of our enquiries remains at the address and we’re examining local CCTV.

"While we’re still piecing together what’s happened, at this stage we remain satisfied that this is an isolated incident."

All four people were found with injuries and post-mortem examinations will be held in due course to establish cause of death.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Allan Bedford Crescent area who may have seen or heard anything that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with any information has been urged to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting crime reference NC-19012024-39 or through independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.