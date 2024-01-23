Police ignored father's 999 plea for help before he was found dead at Norwich home with daughters and sister-in-law

23 January 2024, 16:24 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 16:43

The four people found dead in a house in Norwich have been named
The four people found dead in a house in Norwich have been named. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

A father’s 999 call to police before he was found dead at home in Norwich with his two daughters and sister-in-law has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bartlomiej Kuczynski, and his daughters Jasmin, 12, and Downreuang, seven, and their aunt were found at a property in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday morning. 

Norfolk Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after it emerged the force failed to respond to the 999 call made by Mr Kuczynski an hour before the bodies were found. 

The police watchdog revealed details of the call today. Charmaine Arbouin, IOPC regional director, said: "Norfolk Constabulary established that the man had made a 999 call to the force shortly before 6am on January 19.

"During that call the man expressed concerns for his own mental state saying he was confused.

"He was advised to seek medical advice and police did not attend.

"At around 7am the force received a call from a dog walker concerned for the welfare of those within the home.

"Officers attended shortly after and, tragically, found the man, a woman and two children dead."

Bartolmiej, Kuczynski, Jasmin Kuczynska and Natasha Kuczynska, were among those found dead
Bartolmiej, Kuczynski, Jasmin Kuczynska and Natasha Kuczynska, were among those found dead. Picture: Social media

Norfolk Police received the 999 call from Mr Kuczynski at around 6am on Friday but ‘resources were not deployed’.

Ms Sukpengpanao was found with stab wounds to the neck, while Mr Kuczynski was discovered with a single stab wound in the same area, post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday found.

Police said: "The bodies were found in a house on Allan Bedford Crescent after a member of the public raised concerns for the welfare of the people inside.

"Home Office post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday (21 January) established the woman died as a result of stab wounds to the neck while man died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Read more: Woman found dead next to body of father and two young daughters was their aunt visiting from Thailand

Read more: Man and woman found dead alongside children at Norwich house died as a result of stab wounds, say police

Kanticha Noon, 36, was also found dead in the property
Kanticha Noon, 36, was also found dead in the property. Picture: Facebook

"Post-mortem examinations for the two girls will be carried out tomorrow (24 January).

"Detectives confirmed on Sunday they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

It comes after police said they were referring themselves to the watchdog after it emerged that officers had not responded to a 999 call from the house.

Officers received another call from a member of the public, who was raising concerns for the welfare of the people inside the house, just before 7am on the same day.

Police arrived at the scene at around 7.15am and forced entry to the address, finding the bodies of two young girls, a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property.
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property. Picture: Alamy

Detectives have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries, speaking with witnesses and examining local CCTV footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, is leading the probe into the incident.

"We’ve had a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday morning and there’s understandably concern in the local community," he said over the weekend.

"However, their help and support in the investigation has been unwavering and on behalf of everyone involved in this devastating incident, we’re extremely grateful for that.

"Today, the focus of our enquiries remains at the address and we’re examining local CCTV.

"While we’re still piecing together what’s happened, at this stage we remain satisfied that this is an isolated incident."

All four people were found with injuries and post-mortem examinations will be held in due course to establish cause of death.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Allan Bedford Crescent area who may have seen or heard anything that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with any information has been urged to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting crime reference NC-19012024-39 or through independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People stand at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Seven dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

Science educator Bill Nye, looks at the 'Doomsday Clock,' shortly before the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the 'Doomsday Clock' minute hand.

Doomsday Clock remains at 90 seconds to midnight for second year in a row - with experts citing war and climate crisis

Barnaby Webber's family spoke out in court ahead of his killer's sentencing

'Your evil actions caused damage that will never be repaired': Barnaby Webber's father condemns Nottingham triple killer

The four people found dead in a house in Norwich have been named

Four people found dead in Norwich house named, as watchdog to investigate after police didn't respond to 999 call

Wrestler Carmella leaps at Bianca Belair during the WWE Monday Night Raw event in March 2023

WWE’s Raw moving to Netflix in major deal worth nearly £4 billion

Pensioner Ian Mackeller was arrested in Dubai after making a noise complaint

Grandfather faces jail in Dubai 'after making noise complaint to rowdy neighbours over NYE party'

AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan

Italian football side Udinese ordered to play one match without fans after goalkeeper Mike Maignan racially abused

Frank Farian created groups Boney M (left) and Milli Vanilli (right).

Boney M founder Frank Farian dies aged 82 at Miami home

Oppenheimer and Barbie have both received several Oscar nominations

Oppenheimer picks up 13 Oscar nominations, as Margot Robbie snubbed for Barbie - see the list of nominees

One person in Wales called an ambulance because they had 'eaten more kebab than I'm used to'

Diner who ‘ate too much kebab’ rang 999 - as ambulance service urges public to only call in an emergency

Grace O'Malley-Kumar (main) died a hero trying to protect her friend Barnaby Webber(top r) from triple killer Valdo Calocane

Grace's final moments: Family weep as they hear how Nottingham stab victim died heroically trying to protect her friend

A United Airlines jetliner

United Airlines boss says firm will consider alternatives to Boeing’s next plane

Stephen Bear in the TikTok video and (r) after being released from prison

Disgraced Stephen Bear breaks silence with bizarre TikTok after being released from prison

The incident is believed to be isolated, according to police.

Murder investigation launched after man, 30, dies in suspected road rage incident - as 18-year-old arrested

Farmers gather to protest

Woman dies and two people injured at French farmers’ protest barricade

APTOPIX Shootings Illinois

Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say

Latest News

See more Latest News

A party flag

German court rules far-right party ineligible for funding because of ideology

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to demolish her family's spa

Demolition begins on Captain Tom's family's spa as boxes of equipment cleared out days before deadline to knock it down
A clash between the pianist and tourists has sparked outrage online.

Clash between pianist and Chinese tourists sparks fury as they angrily demand their faces are hidden
A row has developed between Labour and the Conservatives.

UK struck Houthis because rebels 'pose imminent threat', PM says as Keir Starmer backs military action
Leicester Square

Victims of Leicester Square anti-Semitic attack demand police apology after 'being told to calm down on the phone'
Rescuers search in rubble after the earthquake

Three dead and more than 100 homes damaged in earthquake in western China

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Deadly attack on Israeli army in Gaza kills at least 21 soldiers

An aerial view of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday

Thirty-one people dead and more missing after landslide, says Chinese state media

Stefan Farbrother was jailed for 18 years

Paedophile jailed after subjecting child to five-year campaign of rape and sexual abuse

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson gets rights to The Rock name and joins board of WWE owner

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit