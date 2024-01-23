Woman found dead next to body of father and two young daughters was their aunt visiting from Thailand

23 January 2024, 00:02 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 00:39

Kanticha Noon, 36, arrived in the UK on December 27
Kanticha Noon, 36, arrived in the UK on December 27. Picture: Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who was found dead next to the body of a father and his two young daughters was the children's aunt, her friend said yesterday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanticha Noon, 36, arrived in the UK on December 27 to visit her two nieces - Downreuang and Jasmin - and was staying with her sister Nanthaka's husband, Bartlomiej Jakub Kuczynski.

The girls' mother is "shocked and heartbroken" after losing her two daughters, aged seven and 12, as well as her sister, and is now staying with friends.

Nanthaka was at work in Norwich when the tragedy unfolded at her home.

The bodies of Ms Noon, Mr Kuczynski and the two young girls were found at a property in Costessey, Norfolk, on Friday morning.

Ms Noon and Mr Kuczynski both died from stab wounds to the neck. The bodies of the young girls are yet to be examined.

Kanticha Noon
Kanticha Noon. Picture: Facebook

The tragedy happened just weeks before Ms Noon had been due to flight back to Thailand, her friend Naty Wathanakul told the Mirror.

She said: "I know that she was stabbed to her neck several times. That's too cruel… She was my close friend. She always helped her friends with everything. Such a caring person, very kind heart."

"She didn't want to go to the UK this time for no reason because she went there once or twice a year normally," she continued.

Ms Wathanakul added: "She loved her nieces, I always saw their pictures together. She is a single woman, no boyfriend, no husband, that's why she spent most of her time with those lovely girls."

Read More: Family of four including two young girls found dead at home on Norfolk estate

Read More: Norfolk Police failed to respond to 999 call from house where family of four were found dead

Ms Noon's friend said that Mr Kuczynski had a "mental health" issue but did not elaborate further. He is not understood to have been working at the time of his death.

Norfolk Police has referred itself to the independent police watchdog after failing to respond to a call from a man at the property early on Friday morning.

Officers only found their bodies after a concerned member of the public alerted them over an hour later.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property. Picture: Alamy

The force's chief constable Paul Sandford said in a statement: "This is a tragic and horrific incident and my thoughts, and that of the entire constabulary, remain with the family of those involved.

"I'm aware this incident has also caused great upset and shock in Costessey, the wider community and beyond.

"Following the identification of the earlier 999 call, the constabulary referred itself to the IOPC who will now investigate."

He added: "I know the family and the public will rightly want to know whether there was an ability to prevent this tragedy, and this is a question that must be answered.

"However, at this stage, I cannot answer that question. What I can say is that we will be open and honest in the days, weeks, and months ahead, to get the answers to this question.

"There will, of course, also be an inquest that will review the wider circumstances a surrounding the death and the involvement of the police and other agencies.

"We have thousands of interactions with the public every single day, on the phone and in person. It's only right that when there are questions about our response, they are properly investigated, and I fully support and welcome this scrutiny.

"I will not wait for the outcome of this investigation to review our working practices and that process has started."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023

It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels in as many weeks

UK and US strikes against Houthi rebels were 'self defence', Defence Secretary says, after 'intolerable' Red Sea attacks

The burned-out shell of the two-storey house on Monday

Five children die in house fire

Dexter King speaks to the press in 1994

Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr, dies of cancer at 62

A blood test could be just as accurate as painful and invasive lumbar punctures for detecting Alzheimer's disease, research suggests

Alzheimer’s blood test detects disease 15 years before symptoms, new study shows

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur

Former gang leader charged with killing Tupac gets new lawyer

HMS Diamond firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea in the UK and US's first joint strike

US and UK militaries again jointly hit Houthi missile sites in Yemen

Norman Jewison, centre, appears with his wife Lynne St David at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles

Norman Jewison, Fiddler On The Roof and Moonstruck director, dies aged 97

It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels in as many weeks

UK and US launch joint attacks on Houthi rebels in Yemen for second time, American officials say

Coffee is more popular in the UK than tea, a study has found

Identi-tea crisis? Britain no longer synonymous with infamous 'cuppa' as coffee popularity surges

People gather in a street after leaving their flats after the earthquake in Almaty, Kazakhstan

‘Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits remote western China’

Workers repair the entrance of City Hall, riddled in large bullet holes in Villa Union, Mexico, in 2019 after 22 people were killed in a gun battle between a drug cartel and security forces

Mexico wants investigation into US military-grade weapons used by drug cartels

Brad Cooper

Iran directly involved in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks – US navy chief

Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill has taken a kicking in the House of Lords

Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill faces long delay after defeat in House of Lords vote

US President Joe Biden

AI-generated robocall impersonates Biden in apparent bid to suppress votes

Billions of records have been leaked

'Biggest-ever data breach': 26 billion records leaked including from X and LinkedIn - how to check if you're affected

Latest News

See more Latest News

Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter have warned the family to 'get on with bulldozing the spa pool' after stressing time was running out for the unauthorised £200,000 complex to be demolished

Captain Tom's daughter needs to 'get on with bulldozing spa pool', neighbours say, as deadline to demolish complex nears
Palestinians flee Khan Younis from an Israeli ground and air offensive on the Gaza Strip on Monday

Families of Gaza hostages storm Israel’s parliament demanding release deal

Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, pays his respects after laying a wreath at the Srebrenica Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia, on Monday

Outgoing Dutch PM begins Bosnia visit at memorial to Srebrenica genocide victims

Two thirds of Brits already given up on Veganuary ventures by third week of January

Two thirds of Brits already given up on Veganuary ventures by third week of January

Health

Former US president Donald Trump leaves his apartment building in New York on Monday

Possible Trump evidence in sex abuse defamation trial postponed

Diego Dellarovere

Graphic designer, 43, guilty of raping Airbnb host who welcomed him as first-ever guest

Energy bills are forecast to fall by more than £300 a year from April

Energy bills forecast to fall by £300 in April after 'mild' winter

Steven Harper (left) died last year when he fell from an Italian clifftop, his family revealed

Brit father plunged to death from Italian clifftop after becoming 'delirious' when eating wild mushrooms
A Labour Government will "get ahead" of torrential storms, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he accused the Conservatives of implementing a "sticking plaster" approach over Storm Isha

Sir Keir Starmer says Labour would ‘get ahead’ of torrential weather - as five killed by Storm Isha
Hollywood star criticised for eating snow

Reese Witherspoon breaks silence after being criticised for eating 'filthy' snow off her car

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’
Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit