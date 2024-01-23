Woman found dead next to body of father and two young daughters was their aunt visiting from Thailand

Kanticha Noon, 36, arrived in the UK on December 27. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who was found dead next to the body of a father and his two young daughters was the children's aunt, her friend said yesterday.

Kanticha Noon, 36, arrived in the UK on December 27 to visit her two nieces - Downreuang and Jasmin - and was staying with her sister Nanthaka's husband, Bartlomiej Jakub Kuczynski.

The girls' mother is "shocked and heartbroken" after losing her two daughters, aged seven and 12, as well as her sister, and is now staying with friends.

Nanthaka was at work in Norwich when the tragedy unfolded at her home.

The bodies of Ms Noon, Mr Kuczynski and the two young girls were found at a property in Costessey, Norfolk, on Friday morning.

Ms Noon and Mr Kuczynski both died from stab wounds to the neck. The bodies of the young girls are yet to be examined.

Kanticha Noon. Picture: Facebook

The tragedy happened just weeks before Ms Noon had been due to flight back to Thailand, her friend Naty Wathanakul told the Mirror.

She said: "I know that she was stabbed to her neck several times. That's too cruel… She was my close friend. She always helped her friends with everything. Such a caring person, very kind heart."

"She didn't want to go to the UK this time for no reason because she went there once or twice a year normally," she continued.

Ms Wathanakul added: "She loved her nieces, I always saw their pictures together. She is a single woman, no boyfriend, no husband, that's why she spent most of her time with those lovely girls."

Ms Noon's friend said that Mr Kuczynski had a "mental health" issue but did not elaborate further. He is not understood to have been working at the time of his death.

Norfolk Police has referred itself to the independent police watchdog after failing to respond to a call from a man at the property early on Friday morning.

Officers only found their bodies after a concerned member of the public alerted them over an hour later.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property. Picture: Alamy

The force's chief constable Paul Sandford said in a statement: "This is a tragic and horrific incident and my thoughts, and that of the entire constabulary, remain with the family of those involved.

"I'm aware this incident has also caused great upset and shock in Costessey, the wider community and beyond.

"Following the identification of the earlier 999 call, the constabulary referred itself to the IOPC who will now investigate."

He added: "I know the family and the public will rightly want to know whether there was an ability to prevent this tragedy, and this is a question that must be answered.

"However, at this stage, I cannot answer that question. What I can say is that we will be open and honest in the days, weeks, and months ahead, to get the answers to this question.

"There will, of course, also be an inquest that will review the wider circumstances a surrounding the death and the involvement of the police and other agencies.

"We have thousands of interactions with the public every single day, on the phone and in person. It's only right that when there are questions about our response, they are properly investigated, and I fully support and welcome this scrutiny.

"I will not wait for the outcome of this investigation to review our working practices and that process has started."