British father found dead in his boat four weeks into 3,000-mile charity rowing challenge across the Atlantic

26 February 2024, 14:09 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 14:13

Michael Holt, 54, from the Wirral, was found dead in the boat 700 miles into the charity challenge off the coast of Cape Verde, west Africa
Michael Holt, 54, from the Wirral, was found dead in the boat 700 miles into the charity challenge off the coast of Cape Verde, west Africa. Picture: Facebook

By Christian Oliver

A British father has been found dead in the cabin of his boat after taking on a 3,000-mile rowing challenge across the Atlantic Ocean.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Holt, 54, from the Wirral, was found dead in the boat 700 miles into the charity challenge off the coast of Cape Verde, west Africa.

Mr Holt, a father of one, had earlier in his nautical journey told friends and family that he had been struggling with severe seasickness, for which he was taking medication. He was also a type-1 diabetic.

The rowing enthusiast - who was expected to take between 40 and 110 days to cross the Atlantic - set off on his enormous journey on January 27 and was en route from Gran Canaria to Barbados at the time of his passing.

Before falling ill, Mr Holt had already battled brutal winds in his rowing boat, losing an oar, and having a shark attack his rudder.

Mr Holt had been raising money for mental health charity Mind and the Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services
Mr Holt had been raising money for mental health charity Mind and the Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance admits she 'made some bad choices'

Read More: Cyclist reports driver for using mobile phone at the wheel - but police accuse him of breaking the law

Announcing the sad news on Mr Holt's Facebook page, where his supporters and friends had been keeping up with his journey, his brother David explained how they had worked with local coast guard and rescue services after losing contact with him for some days.

"Last night the fishing vessel Noruego accepted a tasking from Cape Verde Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and made directly for Michael's coordinates. Very sadly, upon arrival, Michael was found dead inside his cabin," they announced.

"Of course this was not the ultimate conclusion we were looking for, but I am somewhat comforted knowing he died doing something he absolutely wanted to do with a passion and managed to row in excess of 700 miles in the process. An achievement in itself."

"This is a huge shock to myself, his wife Lynne & daughter Scarlett and my parents, not to mention wider family and friends.

"Many thanks for the kind words and wishes that you have already sent us during the past few days. They mean a great deal to all the family."

Michael Holt's 'True Blue' ocean rowing boat
Michael Holt's 'True Blue' ocean rowing boat. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Divers search for bodies of Sydney couple allegedly shot dead by police officer

Read More: Stan Bowles, QPR legend and former England 'maverick' footballer, dies aged 75 after battle with Alzheimer's

Mr Holt had been raising money for mental health charity Mind and the Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services.

The father, who was originally from Porthmadog, North Wales, had spent two years training for the enormous journey.

It comes a year after Mr Holt also rowed solo across the Irish Sea from Porthmadog Harbour to Wicklow in the Republic of Ireland.

The brutal and repetitive rowing action caused him to require reconstructive surgery on his shoulders. Some 20 titanium rods were placed in his body as part of the surgery.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Commuter chaos: Rail passengers face severe delays as landslip sees train services grind to a halt

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Global economy weighed down by war, uncertainty and instability, says WTO chief

Donald Trump and his lawyers

Trump to appeal against £350m judgment made against him in fraud lawsuit

Damaged buildings seen after Russian forces completed their takeover of Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops pull back again amid Russia’s onslaught in east of country

Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi speaks at his home in the town of Soliman, February 23

Imam deported from France after labelling tricolore flag 'satanic' despite living in the country for 40 years

Cat killer Scarlet Blake, 26, has been jailed for life.

Trans killer who had 'obsession with death' jailed for life for murdering stranger as he walked home from night out

Lord Jacob Rothschild

Financier and banking dynasty member Lord Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu faces another sexual assault complaint

A Lebanese army vehicle blocks a road leading to a warehouse which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes

Israel’s air force attacks Hezbollah targets ‘deep inside Lebanon’

George Harrison with Pattie Boyd (l) and Eric Clapton (r)

Inside rock's greatest love triangle: Model Pattie Boyd lifts lid on leaving George Harrison for Eric Clapton

The protester identified himself as Aaron Bushnell, 25

US airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, dies after setting himself on fire in protest over Gaza war

The Norwegian Dawn has been banned from docking.

Cruise ship 'hit with cholera outbreak': Thousands stuck 'floating aimlessly' in quarantine off Africa coast

A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Angry farmers clash with police near EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

Tributes to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Prisoner swap for Navalny was in final stages before his death, associate says

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance.

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance admits she 'made some bad choices'

The boys were trapped in the cave for several weeks

What happened to the Thai cave rescue boys and where are they now?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan's robotic rover on the Moon

Moon lander sent by Japan survives second lunar night

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt for sacking Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for 'Islamist' comments as he doubles down on criticism of Sadiq Khan
Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh has stepped down from Government due to the ongoing conflict

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid calls for reform

Rishi Sunak has said the decision to take money from the scrapped HS2 northern leg to fund other transport links will be "transformational".

Rishi Sunak sets out 'transformational' £4.7bn 'local transport fund' from HS2's axed northern leg
A leak from Nord Stream 2

Denmark says not enough grounds for criminal case as it closes Nord Stream probe

A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Farmers converge on EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

The UK's favourite supermarket has been named

Revealed: UK's worst supermarkets ranked - where does your favourite list?

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Train passengers face severe delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East
Antonio Guterres

UN secretary general warns world is becoming ‘less safe by the day’

Dinal killed himself after he was blackmailed on social media

Private school pupil, 16, killed himself after nude photo blackmail by 'scammer from Nigeria'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit