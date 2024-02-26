Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance admits she 'made some bad choices'

26 February 2024, 12:59

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance.
The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance. Picture: Alamy / LinkedIn / St Joseph's College

By Danielle De Wolfe

A teacher who had sex with her 17-year-old student in a lay-by has admitted she made some "really bad choices" when it came to the illicit encounter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking for the first time since her conviction 12 years ago, mother-of-two Eppie Sprung has described the period around her arrest as "horrific".

Sprung, who was 26 at the time, was discovered half-naked in her car with the male pupil back in 2012 after police spotted "condensation" on her car windows.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of trust at Dumfries Sheriff Court, was placed on the sex offenders register and banned from teaching following the incident.

Now 37, the former teacher lives in Dumfries and says the scandal continues to blight her life, having destroyed both her reputation and marriage.

She adds that the media "sensationalised" the story at the time - despite later moving moving the teenager into her marital home.

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil by a passing patrol car following a school dance.

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance.
The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance. Picture: LinkedIn

Sprung parted ways with her husband of two years, lecturer Ranald Dawson, following her arrest.

Dawson, is the son of Scotland’s former Solicitor General Lord Dawson.

The conviction, which was accompanied by a six-month community order, has now pushed her to launch a new lottery-backed charity aiming to assist criminals in their return to work.

She told The Herald on Sunday: "The time after my arrest was horrific. Teaching was my identity, I loved it. The punishment is never really over.’She said she accepts full responsibility for her actions."

Read more: Private school pupil, 16, killed himself after nude photo blackmail by 'scammer from Nigeria'

Read more: Mary Poppins age rating changed from ‘U’ to ‘PG’ over ‘discriminatory language’ sixty years after release

She continued that she "made some really bad choices" following her affair with the student whilst working at St Joseph’s College in Dumfries.

"My family kept me alive," she added. "All people have value and if they can hold on to that knowledge, they can hold on to their life.

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance.
The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance. Picture: St Joseph's College

Expanding on life post-conviction, the former teacher added that she was lucky that a bar owner "took a punt" on her where employment was concerned.

She later began working in the charity sector, setting up her own business growth consultancy and founding Next Chapter Scotland (NCS) to assist others.

She said: "I’m aware they are going to have to face the stigma of my offence and it would be better for them to have a mum who is using that experience for good.

"I hope we reach a point where society is more accepting of the fact people can make very bad choices, and yet that doesn’t define their entire existence."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The protester identified himself as Aaron Bushnell, 25

US airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, dies after setting himself on fire in protest over Gaza war

The Norwegian Dawn has been banned from docking.

Cruise ship 'hit with cholera outbreak': Thousands stuck 'floating aimlessly' in quarantine off Africa coast

A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Angry farmers clash with police near EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

Tributes to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Prisoner swap for Navalny was in final stages before his death, associate says

Damaged buildings seen after Russian forces completed their takeover of Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops pull back again amid Russia’s onslaught in east of country

The boys were trapped in the cave for several weeks

What happened to the Thai cave rescue boys and where are they now?

Japan's robotic rover on the Moon

Moon lander sent by Japan survives second lunar night

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt for sacking Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for 'Islamist' comments as he doubles down on criticism of Sadiq Khan

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh has stepped down from Government due to the ongoing conflict

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid calls for reform

Rishi Sunak has said the decision to take money from the scrapped HS2 northern leg to fund other transport links will be "transformational".

Rishi Sunak sets out 'transformational' £4.7bn 'local transport fund' from HS2's axed northern leg

A leak from Nord Stream 2

Denmark says not enough grounds for criminal case as it closes Nord Stream probe

A protest by farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels

Farmers converge on EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

The UK's favourite supermarket has been named

Revealed: UK's worst supermarkets ranked - where does your favourite list?

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Train passengers face severe delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Antonio Guterres

UN secretary general warns world is becoming ‘less safe by the day’

Dinal killed himself after he was blackmailed on social media

Private school pupil, 16, killed himself after nude photo blackmail by 'scammer from Nigeria'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have been searching a rural property near Bungonia

Divers search for bodies of Sydney couple allegedly shot dead by police officer

The cyclist was on Pont street in Belgravia when he filmed the driver on his phone behind the wheel

Cyclist reports driver for using mobile phone at the wheel - but police accuse him of breaking the law
Shocking footage shows pro-Palestine protestors taking on Bradford kebab shop after owner 'refuses to boycott Coca-Cola'

Pro-Palestine protesters attack kebab shop after owner 'refused to boycott Coca-Cola'

Pope Francis carried out a traditional Sunday noon blessing

Pope Francis cancels engagements due to mild flu symptoms, Vatican says

A makeshift tent camp in Rafah for Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of blocking aid in violation of UN court order

The protester identified himself as Aaron Bushnell, 25

US airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, screams ‘Free Palestine’ before setting himself on fire in protest over Gaza war
Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after six-day closure amid strike by employees

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticised for his less than frugal spending where 'night tsar' Amy Lamé's luxury 'partnership building' trips were concerned

Sadiq Khan under fire for sending £117k 'night tsar' on luxury business trips despite London's flagging party scene
Charlotte Church has been criticised for the chant being used at the concert

Charlotte Church slammed for singing controversial 'from the river to the sea' chant at pro-Palestine charity concert
Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer keeps devouring awards with top prize at Producers Guild

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit