Father from famous TikTok duo Enkyboys dies aged 35 after battle with cancer

26 January 2023, 12:59

Randy started the hugely popular TikTok account Enkyboys with his son
Randy started the hugely popular TikTok account Enkyboys with his son. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

The father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys has died at the age of 35 after a battle with cancer.

Randy Gonzales, from Texas, died on Wednesday aged just 35 in a hospice.

He announced his diagnosis in April to his millions of followers. He said he had been given two to three years to live, with a prognosis of as long as five years with chemotherapy.

However in December he said his treatment was ‘not working’ and he had been struggling with his illness.

Read more: Prince Andrew 'thrown out of Buckingham Palace flat' by King Charles as he's told to stay away

Read more: Trans rapist will be moved out of Scotland's all-women jail, Nicola Sturgeon says

Randy found internet fame posting hilarious lip-synching videos online. Along with his son Brice they amassed over 15.5m TikTok followers.

He managed to raise over $200,000 towards his treatment with the help of GoFundMe.

“This fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MD Anderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it,” he wrote at the time. “For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself!”

In November he posted: “Cancer sucks. It sucks the life out of you and makes you feel like you have nothing to live for but in reality, you do…You have to be strong to fight cancer and beat it.

“I want to be a testimony of this in another year or so when I’m still alive.”

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, son Brice, and daughters Lauran and Aubree. 

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

NatWest will close another 23 branches

NatWest closes further 23 branches across UK in fresh blow for high street

The government wants to make petrol pricing more transparent

Drivers could save as much as 15p a litre on fuel under government plans for 'Pumpwatch regulator'

People gather in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukraine days before tank training starts

February 2023 will see a collection of strikes from core industries in the UK

February 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

Songwriter Fernando Johnson, also known as Fdot

Murder investigation after young musician ambushed and killed yards from his west London home

Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain

Police raid home of suspected Spanish church attacker

Deutsche Bahn security guards stand on the platform at Brokstedt station at dawn in Brokstedt, Germany

Man accused of killing two teenagers on train had ‘just been released from jail’

The 26-year-old was stopped by police on January 12

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving

Breaking
Jim Harra, HMRC’s chief executive, suggested Mr Zahawi had not made an "error"

Nadhim Zahawi did not make 'innocent error' with his tax, HMRC chief tells MPs

The asteroid will make a close pass near Earth

Asteroid to narrowly miss Earth in 'one of the closest passes ever' as it soars by even lower than satellite orbit

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces following an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday January 26 2023

Israeli troops ‘kill at least nine’ in West Bank raid

NHS logo and a physio with her patient

NHS physiotherapist strikes: What are the dates and what services will be affected?

It comes after the Duke of York's offices inside the palace were closed last year

Prince Andrew 'thrown out of Buckingham Palace flat' by King Charles as he's told to stay away

The Brit fell on Mount Aconcagua (stock photos)

British mountaineer, 32, has leg amputated after falling at 20,000ft on Argentina mountain

Matt Hancock was filmed being harassed on the Tube

Man, 61, charged after Matt Hancock 'assaulted and branded a murderer' on the Tube

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

One dead in Kyiv after Russian ‘wave of missiles and self-exploding drones’

Latest News

See more Latest News

An H2A rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan

Japan launches intel satellite to keep eye on North Korea and disasters

Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates 2023: When are they striking and will schools close?

Train strikes and people stuck at stations

Train and rail strike dates 2023: When are the next planned walkouts?

Andrew Tate, right, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, was taken into the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism on Thursday

Andrew Tate appears for second day of forensic device searches

Bryson has been moved out of a women's jail

Trans double rapist will be moved out of Scotland's all-women jail, Nicola Sturgeon says

Prime suspect Neil Maxwell in the new e-fit (left) and the original image (bottom right)

Police launch fresh appeal over Leah Croucher murder after prime suspect 'changed appearance to avoid being recognised'
Laughing gas could be outlawed to tackle antisocial behaviour

The end of legal laughing gas: New law will ban possession of 'hippy crack' and tackle antisocial behaviour
Mr Zelensky has urged further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy taunts Putin as a 'nobody' as he's finally given Western tanks to fight back Russia and calls for fighter jets
The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder are displayed

Black box from Nepal plane crash to be sent to Singapore

Lindell Angell will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison

Thug jailed for stealing £145,000 watch after taking victim for drinks and knocking him unconscious outside Tube station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit