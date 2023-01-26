Father from famous TikTok duo Enkyboys dies aged 35 after battle with cancer

Randy started the hugely popular TikTok account Enkyboys with his son. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

The father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys has died at the age of 35 after a battle with cancer.

Randy Gonzales, from Texas, died on Wednesday aged just 35 in a hospice.

He announced his diagnosis in April to his millions of followers. He said he had been given two to three years to live, with a prognosis of as long as five years with chemotherapy.

However in December he said his treatment was ‘not working’ and he had been struggling with his illness.

Randy found internet fame posting hilarious lip-synching videos online. Along with his son Brice they amassed over 15.5m TikTok followers.

He managed to raise over $200,000 towards his treatment with the help of GoFundMe.

“This fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MD Anderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it,” he wrote at the time. “For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself!”

In November he posted: “Cancer sucks. It sucks the life out of you and makes you feel like you have nothing to live for but in reality, you do…You have to be strong to fight cancer and beat it.

“I want to be a testimony of this in another year or so when I’m still alive.”

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, son Brice, and daughters Lauran and Aubree.