Fears Constance Marten and partner's baby 'could have been dead for two weeks'

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon dodged police for 54 days. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Kieran Kelly

There are fears Constance Marten and Mark Gordon's baby could have been dead for two weeks after a businessman claimed they were never seen with their baby while in Brighton.

A local businessman said he saw the couple eating fish and chips in Brighton on February 11, where footage shows they were never seen with their baby.

"They’ve been picked up on CCTV in the area as far back as February 11," he told The Sun.

"They’ve been seen going into the chippy and into the Mulberrys, and would only go out at night.

"Gordon has a leg injury and was using the tree branch as a walking stick. They were never seen with the baby, or pushing a pram or anything like that."

Constance Marten. Picture: Facebook

Police searching for the missing baby of Constance Marten found an infant's remains on Wednesday near where she was arrested with her partner.

"This afternoon, police officers searching a wooded area close to where Constance and Mark Gordon were arrested discovered the remains of a baby," said Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Metropolitan Police.

"A post mortem examination will be held in due course. A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time."

Police had said Marten and Gordon had not been cooperating after they were found in Brighton and held at an address in a residential street.

They were spotted by a member of the public after nearly two months on the run. The pair had vanished from the Bolton area after their car was found alight on the motorway.

They had an infant who, it was believed, had not been seen by medical professionals.

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten. Picture: Getty

A police officer stands at a cordon around the location where it is believed the body of a baby was found. Picture: Getty

They used taxis to travel across the UK, eventually emerging in London before they were finally tracked down to Brighton.

Chief Superintendent James Collis of Sussex Police said: "I would first and foremost like to extend my heartfelt condolences on behalf of Sussex Police to the wider family of the baby at this time.

"I understand that the conclusion of this search will be heartbreaking for the local community and the wider public who have been impacted by and so supportive of this search and the investigation from the outset."