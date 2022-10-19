Fears grow Putin will explode nuke near Ukraine as defence secretary holds crisis talks in Washington

19 October 2022, 08:26 | Updated: 19 October 2022, 09:43

Putin could blow up a nuke south of Ukraine, Western officials fear
Putin could blow up a nuke south of Ukraine, Western officials fear. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Vladimir Putin is feared to be inching towards exploding a nuclear weapon over the Black Sea in a show of force over Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's defence secretary Ben Wallace flew to Washington for crisis talks as a security source told The Sun the threat "has increased recently".

There have been ongoing worries about what Putin would do as he is increasingly backed into a corner following humiliating battlefield defeats against Kyiv.

A blast in the Black Sea would mean it would take place south of Ukraine and east of Nato members Romania and Bulgaria.

The invasion he launched in February has proved to be a disaster as his soldiers are humiliated repeatedly against Ukraine's brave defenders.

But under pressure to keep his position in the Kremlin secure and to hold off far-right military bloggers, he might be on the brink of doing the unthinkable.

Fears have grown that Putin could detonate a nuke over the Black Sea
Fears have grown that Putin could detonate a nuke over the Black Sea. Picture: Alamy

Nuclear sabre-rattling has increased the tension after Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine that he does not even fully control, leading to fears he would consider using weapons of mass destruction to defend what he views as Russia.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said on Tuesday: "All these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation and they are all protected.

Read more: Putin warns a NATO-Russia clash would bring 'global catastrophe' as mobilisation set to end in two weeks

"Their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia's territory."

Meanwhile, The Sun said an RAF RC-135W spy plane flew close to the occupied peninsula of Crimea this week.

It is capable of detecting radioactivity in the atmosphere.

In more depraved acts from the Russian president, he has taken to terror bombing Ukraine.

Ben Wallace flew to the US for crisis talks
Ben Wallace flew to the US for crisis talks. Picture: Alamy

It is thought that he is targeting energy infrastructure to plunge the country into the cold ahead of winter.

The use of kamikaze drones supplied by Iran has also gained prominence, with police officers seen trying to shoot down the flying bombs as they buzz down on Kyiv.

Read more: US 'could assassinate Putin if he fires nuclear weapons', former US national security adviser John Bolton says

James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, said: "Putin failed to capture Ukrainian towns and cities with tanks, now he tries cowardly drone attacks.

"These are the desperate acts of a man losing a war on the battlefield. It's why we sent air defence missiles. He won't break the Ukrainians or our resolve to stand with them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Danny Masterson

Rape allegations against ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson detailed in court

Essex's chief constable said people should not launch fireworks at eco activists

'Don't blast fireworks at eco activists - it's illegal', warns cop responsible for Dartford Crossing operation

Boris Johnson will be looking at polls 'with interest' while on holiday, says former adviser

Boris Johnson will be looking at polls 'with interest' while on holiday, says former adviser

Cardi B

Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image

Hong Kong scenes

Hong Kong offers new visa to woo talent amid ‘brain drain’

Iranian climber

Controversial Iranian climber receives hero’s welcome in Tehran

A woman kisses her son's coffin

Ukraine’s power and water supplies attacked again by Russia

Malnourished children

Half a million children at risk of starvation as Yemen conflict escalates

Inflation has increased again, driven by high food prices, stoking fears about whether pensions will increase in line with it

Inflation pushed back up to double figures as Govt warned abandoning pension pledge would be 'devastating'

Mark Drakeford shakes with rage as he launches blistering attack on Welsh Tory leader after question on NHS waits

Mark Drakeford shakes with rage as he launches blistering attack on Welsh Tory leader after question on NHS waits

US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year

An icon of St Nicholas

Tomb of original 'Santa Claus' Saint Nicholas discovered in Turkey - more than 1,600 years after his death

Suella Braverman has hit out at the 'tofu-eating wokerati'

Suella Braverman slams 'Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati' for eco-protest chaos

Dr Sydney Watson

Woman gets compensation after 'being sandwiched between two obese people' on flight

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a press conference on the arrest of Wesley Brownlee

Suspected serial killer in California charged with three counts of murder

Kristin Smart

Man ‘caught by podcast’ convicted of killing California student 25 years ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netflix app icon on mobile phone

Netflix knocks Disney+ off perch after summertime subscriber bounce back

Liz Truss could be facing a Tory rebellion over the pensions triple lock

Tory MPs show signs of dissent after Liz Truss refuses to commit to pensions triple lock

Actor Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey finishes giving evidence at New York civil sex abuse trial

Okmulgee Police chief Joe Prentice discusses the bodies discovered in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee

Arrest made after four men found shot and cut up after planning to ‘hit a lick’

Two British women are facing indefinite detention in "appalling" conditions at a Syrian camp

Two British women held in “appalling” Syrian camp after government refuses release on “national security” fears
Frimley Health NHS Trust during the pandemic

NHS to set up ‘war rooms’ to cope with ‘toughest winter on record’

Smoke rises after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday October 18 2022

Ukraine’s utilities under Russian attack again as Zelensky rules out peace talks

Actor Ralph Macchio

Macchio was reluctant to revive Karate Kid persona after Mr Miyagi star’s death

Edwina Currie has said Liz Truss is 'absolutely useless'

Liz Truss is 'worse than useless', says former Tory minister Edwina Currie

Liz Truss' economic policies have been a warning to other countries, a top economist has said

UK is 'a warning' to other developed countries 'not to defy logic', says top economist - and warns of 'long-term damage'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly
Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit