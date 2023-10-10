Female Met Police officer 'sexually assaulted woman by putting hand up her skirt' after drinking Prosecco on a night out

Met Police officer Rachel Bright accused of sexually assaulting woman by putting her hand up her skirt during night out. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A female Met Police officer complimented a woman on her body then put her hand up her skirt after drinking Prosecco on a night out, a court heard.

PC Rachel Bright, 45, attached to the South West Command Unit, allegedly assaulted the woman on a night out in Wandsworth, southwest London, last December 5.

She allegedly put her hand up the woman's skirt and touched her private parts over her clothing.

PC Rachel Bright. Picture: social media

Today PC Bright appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with sexual assault.

The police officer, of Sutton, denied sexual assault and elected a jury trial.

She was bailed on the condition she does not speak to the woman ahead of a plea hearing at Kingston Crown Court on November 6.

The Met confirmed PC Bright was off duty at the time of the alleged incident.She has been suspended from duty following the charge.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are aware.