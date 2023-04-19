Fergie handed 'VIP role' at King’s Coronation concert after being snubbed invite to actual ceremony

19 April 2023, 14:05 | Updated: 19 April 2023, 14:21

The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.
The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.

By Jenny Medlicott

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has been given the role of ‘VIP attendee’ at the King’s coronation concert at Windsor castle, according to reports.

It comes after the Duchess of York found out she was not invited to Charles and Camilla’s crowning ceremony next month.

Royal experts said she was snubbed an invite because she’s “not a member of the Royal Family” and it would have “embarrassed” the monarch, the Daily Mail reported.

There is no “ill will” from Fergie following the revelation, it is understood.

According to The Mirror, the Duchess never expected an invite to the actual crowning, and is "delighted to join the wider family for the Coronation Concert". Her ex-husband Prince Andrew has been invited to the event.

Fergie will be welcomed to King Charles’s Coronation concert the following day, and is expected to be joined by her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

The concert will take place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7.

The Duchess will be welcomed to the King's coronation concert the following day.
The Duchess will be welcomed to the King's coronation concert the following day.

Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are amongst those performing at the event, with an expected audience of 20,000.

According to The Independent, Fergie "has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her”.

"The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the Royal Family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there,” a source said.

It was revealed earlier today that Prince Harry will not be attending the concert to return to the US for Prince Archie’s birthday, but all other working royals are expected to make an appearance.

