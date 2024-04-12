Fighting erupts at Aintree Festival ahead of Grand National as bloodied racegoers throw punches in huge brawl

Fighting erupts at Aintree Festival ahead of Grand National as bloodied racegoers throw punches in huge brawl. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A huge brawl has broken out at Aintree Festival with young racegoers throwing punches at each other leaving other attendees stunned.

Young men in suits were pictured punching and scuffling with one another during Ladies Day at the Liverpool festival on Friday.

One man was pictured with blood around his mouth, appearing to throw his right hand while his left hand clinched the other man's lapel.

In a second image another racegoer is seen making contact with his victim's ear while his other hand yanked his opponent's tie.

Huge crowds were seen surrounding the fighters in apparent shock, a day ahead of the Grand National race.

Fights break out on the second day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

Racegoers fight each other as they scuffle on the second day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

Merseyside Police said four men had been arrested on suspicion of affray and two men were held on suspicion of assault after an altercation outside the Princess Royal Stand at 2.25pm.

Another man was detained on suspicion of a drug offence after being searched near the main entrance to the racecourse, while an eighth man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

The force also said three drones had been seized after they were flown in restricted airspace over the festival, and confirmed that one man received treatment on site for minor injuries.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke, in charge of the policing operation for the event, said: "This incident demonstrated the excellent detection work by officers who were able to swiftly identify the operators and seize the equipment.

"Please be mindful that airspace restrictions will remain in place for the duration of the event, and if we suspect a drone is being flown in the restricted area, then we will take action.

"If you commit an offence and fly a drone within the restricted area without permission, your equipment may be seized, and you may render yourself liable to prosecution."

Away from the violence, fashionable crowds flocked to the Liverpool course for the second day of the Randox Grand National Festival, with celebrities including Olympian Sam Quek and former footballer Michael Owen among those enjoying the event.

Changes have been made to the world-famous steeplechase, which will be held at the racecourse on Saturday. They include reduced field of 34 horses, down from 40, as well as a standing start, a reduction in height to one of the fences and added foam and rubber toe boards on every fence.

A brawl erupts on the second day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

A racegoer sits in a bin on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Friday. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Aintree Racecourse said: "We conduct an evidence-based review process after every Grand National which looks at all aspects of the race.

"The changes that we announced last year are data driven and the result of a detailed assessment of recent Grand Nationals and the analysis of trends and statistics relating to the race over many years."

The Jockey Club, which runs the racecourse, has previously said the changes are not a consequence of last year's protests. Animal Rising has said it has no plans to disrupt this year's race, saying it does "not need to be there to affect change".

Merseyside Police has warned it will deal "robustly" with any incidences of "anti-social behaviour, hate crime, disorder and other criminal activity" at the racecourse and punters have been subject to security checks, including bag searches.

About 80,000 people are expected to attend the racecourse on Saturday.