First 100th birthday cards from King Charles delivered

23 October 2022, 16:51

The first birthday cards sent by King Charles have arrived
The first birthday cards sent by King Charles have arrived. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

The first recipients of 100th birthday cards sent by King Charles II have begun getting the special notices through their door.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Second World War veteran Ruth Park-Pearson was among the very first to receive a card for her centennial birthday.

The North Yorkshire great-grandmother, who turned 100 on Friday, served in the Women's Royal Naval Service during the War.

She told the PA news agency: "You don't think about it at the time, it's not until later you realise just sort of how old you are suddenly.

"You think my goodness me, I remember the old King."

The cards feature a special message from the monarch
The cards feature a special message from the monarch. Picture: Getty

Describing the scene as her 25 great-grandchildren, 13 grandchildren and six children gathered to mark the special occasion, she said: "So many wonderful presents and flowers, I could start a flower shop almost."

Cards sent out to British centenarians are emblazoned with a picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla taken in 2018.

King George V established the tradition of sending a telegram for Brits' 100th birthdays in 1917.

Recipients receive the special notices - now cards- on their 100th and 105th birthdays and every year after that.

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

