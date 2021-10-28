Five arrested after four men found with stab wounds in Norwich

28 October 2021, 01:16 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 01:22

Five men were arrested in Norwich.
Five men were arrested in Norwich. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Five men have been arrested after four people were discovered with stab wounds in Norwich.

Officers were called to a property in Hemming Way shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, following reports of a stabbing, Norfolk Constabulary said.

They found a man in his 20s inside the house with knife wounds.

About 15 minutes later, a further call was received from the ambulance service, reporting that three men had been found on Marriott's Way with stab wounds.

All four men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Two of them are in a critical condition while the other two have serious but non life-threatening injuries, the force said.

A number of cordons have been put in place in connection with the incident and although inquiries are in their early stages, officers are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

Enquiries are ongoing, following the five arrests in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident 338 and October 27.

