Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800k burglary at Manchester flat'

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly been targeted by burglars, who stole £800k worth of goods from their Manchester home. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were reportedly victims of a burglary after an "experienced gang" robbed their Manchester home of £800,000 worth of goods.

The reality stars, who rose to fame after coming second on ITV's Love Island in 2019, were at an event in London when the alleged burglary took place.

The influencer, aged 21 and her boxer boyfriend, aged 22, were pictured at her Beauty Works Christmas launch when the incident unfolded last Thursday.

According to MailOnline, the incident took place at around 10pm, at their luxury apartment in Hale, Manchester.

The couple will "never return" to their Manchester home following the incident and they feel like they have been "forced out" of their home.

A source told the MailOnline: "They will never return back to their apartment again, unfortunately they feel they have been targeted and don't feel safe there any more. They really loved living there it's a shame they have been forced out of their home."

An "experienced gang" who knew what they were doing targeted the property, the source said.

They claimed the "gang" had machinery and waited for the pair to leave home before the raid.

"They have stolen approx 800k worth of belongings leaving them with nothing left other than what they had on them in their suitcases in London on the night of event," the source added.

Jewellery is said to be among the raft of precious goods stolen from the couple's plush flat.

A representative for Greater Manchester Police told MailOnline: "On Friday 22 October 2021 police received a report of a burglary at a property in the Hale Barns area.

"During the burglary a number of items were taken, including jewellery. Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."

Molly-Mae's representative said: "Molly is doing well considering the circumstances. It has been a very distressing time but she is trying to be as positive as possible."

The pair have been inseparable since leaving the villa in 2019.

They quickly moved in together, setting up their home in Manchester and pursuing their own careers, with Molly-Mae recently signing on as a creative director at Pretty Little Thing.