Exclusive

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week. Picture: LBC

By LBC

LBC announces week of guest presenters - Emily Thornberry, Suella Braverman, Jonathan Ashworth, James Heappey and Alicia Kearns lead Britain’s conversation from Monday, July 22.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With a new government in place, this will be the perfect opportunity to hear from five of Britain’s most straight-talking and experienced political leaders, who will bring their unique insight, in-depth knowledge and wealth of experience to LBC.

Across the week, LBC listeners will be able to speak directly to the five presenters and challenge them on the big issues that matter.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, former Shadow Cabinet member Jonathan Ashworth, former Armed Forces Minister James Heappey and Conservative MP Alicia Kearns will all make their radio-presenting debut on LBC, while Emily Thornberry returns following her debut in 2019.

Each will present one of the 10am to 1pm slots from Monday 22 to Friday July 26, while James O’Brien is on holiday.

You can listen live on Global Player

The programmes will be broadcast live on LBC and on Global Player,

Monday July 22 - Emily Thornberry

Tuesday July 23 - Suella Braverman

Wednesday July 24 - Jonathan Ashworth

Thursday July 25 - James Heappey

Friday July 26 - Alicia Kerns