Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

21 July 2024, 09:30

LBC announces week of guest presenters - Emily Thornberry, Suella Braverman, Jonathan Ashworth, James Heappey and Alicia Kearns lead Britain’s conversation from Monday, July 22.

With a new government in place, this will be the perfect opportunity to hear from five of Britain’s most straight-talking and experienced political leaders, who will bring their unique insight, in-depth knowledge and wealth of experience to LBC.

Across the week, LBC listeners will be able to speak directly to the five presenters and challenge them on the big issues that matter.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, former Shadow Cabinet member Jonathan Ashworth, former Armed Forces Minister James Heappey and Conservative MP Alicia Kearns will all make their radio-presenting debut on LBC, while Emily Thornberry returns following her debut in 2019.

Each will present one of the 10am to 1pm slots from Monday 22 to Friday July 26, while James O’Brien is on holiday.

  • Monday July 22 - Emily Thornberry
  • Tuesday July 23 - Suella Braverman
  • Wednesday July 24 - Jonathan Ashworth
  • Thursday July 25 - James Heappey
  • Friday July 26 - Alicia Kerns
