Five injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in north London

Police said five people had been injured. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Five people have been wounded after a car mounted the pavement and ploughed into pedestrians on a north London street.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to St Ann's Road in Harrow just after 6pm on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said five people had been injured and were being treated by medics.

The Met said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the car, aged in his 60s, was detained, the police added.

The force said the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

