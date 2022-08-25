Ukraine names Kyiv street after London as it scraps nearly 100 Russian-linked names

25 August 2022, 19:16

Kyiv has renamed a street in the city after London
Kyiv has renamed a street in the city after London. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Ukraine has renamed a street in Kyiv after London as it changes the names of nearly 100 roads whose names were linked to Russia.

A total of 95 streets and squares have been renamed in Kyiv because of their links to Russia and the Soviet Union.

The changes have been passed by the Kyiv City Council and were announced by the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko on Thursday.

Piterska Street - located in eastern Kyiv and named after the Russian city of Saint Petersburg - has been renamed Londonska, after London.

The move has been welcomed on social media, with one person saying they are "honoured" that a Ukrainian street will "bear the name" of the UK capital city.

The street was originally named after Saint Petersburg
The street was originally named after Saint Petersburg. Picture: Google Maps

Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on Wednesday for what is likely to be the final time as Prime Minister.

He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again, on the six-month anniversary of the start on the war - and also Ukraine's 31st Independence Day, celebrating independence from the Soviet Union.

Mr Johnson also received Ukraine’s highest award that can be bestowed on foreign nationals, 'The Order of Liberty', for the UK’s staunch support of Ukraine’s freedom.

Boris Johnson has visited President Zelenskyy in Kyiv a number of times
Boris Johnson has visited President Zelenskyy in Kyiv a number of times. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister said his visit shows "the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends".

"That's why I am in Kyiv today," he said.

"I believe Ukraine can and will win this war."

The Prime Minister also outlined the UK’s next major package of new support, including unmanned surveillance and anti-tank loitering munitions requested by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This package of unmanned air systems includes 850 hand launched Black Hornet micro-drones, which are specifically designed for use in towns and villages, and are deployed to detect approaching enemy forces.

Military personnel can be trained to fly the helicopter drones, which are smaller than a mobile phone, in under 20 minutes.

Each drone feeds back live video and still images to allow forces on the ground to defend urban areas safely.

Boris Johnson said: "For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader.

"Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian Armed Forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the United Kingdom is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win."

