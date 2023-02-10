Terrifying moment plane flying from Edinburgh to New York is forced to land after wing bursts into flames

The flight was forced into an emergency landing at Prescott airport. Picture: LBC

By Kieran Kelly

A Delta flight from Edinburgh to New York was forced into an emergency landing on Friday after one of the plane's wings burst into flames.

The flight, which took off from Edinburgh airport shortly before 11am, landed at Prestwick airport in Glasgow instead.

In footage provided to LBC by a passenger onboard, flames could be seen flowing from the wing as the plane was mid-air.

One passenger described the “horrendous” noise that “then cut to nothing like the engines had gone”, saying there were gasps and crying.

The passenger told LBC she thought at one point that the plane would not be able to land at all.

"I held hands with my friend as I genuinely thought we might not land," she said.

"We did and the plane erupted into claps and whistles. No news from Delta - they haven't spoke to us!"

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were requested at 11.23am on Friday, February 10, to assist our fire service partners at Prestwick Airport.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the site, where firefighters remain working to support their partners.”

The plane's wing caught fire. Picture: LBC

A Glasgow Prestwick spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a Delta Aircraft made an emergency landing at Glasgow Prestwick Airport today, 10 February 2023.

"The Aircraft landed safely at approximately 11:31am, and passengers disembarked the aircraft."

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson said: "Delta flight 209 from Edinburgh to New York-JFK safely diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport after a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft's two engines.

"We apologise to our customers for this inconvenience and are working to get them to their final destinations via Edinburgh."