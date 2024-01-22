Flights to UK and Ireland diverted to Europe amid Storm Isha chaos, as passengers 'forced to sleep on the floor'

22 January 2024, 15:29

Flights were delayed amid the storm
Flights were delayed amid the storm. Picture: Flight Radar/Getty

By Kit Heren

The strong winds of storm Isha have caused Ryanair to divert several UK-bound flights to Europe, with passengers facing delays of several hours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some flights remained grounded amid the 80mph winds, but others heading for Britain and Ireland were sent to France and Germany instead.

Passengers complained of hours-long waits with young children, in very hot conditions, and some said they were left waiting all night.

Flight tracking data showed that a flight from Tenerife to Dublin was diverted to France. Another plane heading to Scotland was directed to Dusseldorf Germany instead. A third flight going from Manchester to Dublin is said to have gone to Paris.

One person said: "My partner and brother have had an eight-hour delay from Dublin to Edinburgh to then finally getting on the flight and be diverted to Düsseldorf of all f***** places. 1200 people stranded at the airport, no hotel, no information."

Read more: Storm Isha claims first victim after man, 84, killed as car crashes into fallen tree

Read more: Man dies after falling down manhole as Storm Isha causes chaos with 99mph winds

A flight from Tenerife to Dublin was diverted to France
A flight from Tenerife to Dublin was diverted to France. Picture: Flight Radar

One passenger heading from Milan to Manchester, who ended up having to land in Stansted instead, said the service from the airline was "disgusting".

"We were kept on the plane for over two hours with no information, and no amenities," they told Mail Online.

"Cups of boiling water were served to anyone who asked for water, the plane was stifling, there were children and babies trapped on board a boiling hot plane.

'Families with children didn't have car seats for taxis/buses. People were all over the floors trying to sleep, fights broke out and police were called.

"No offer of anything to eat or drink by staff even for families with very young children and people with health conditions.

Passengers wait as departure boards at Manchester Airport show many flights cancelled or delayed due to high winds caused by Storm Isha
Passengers wait as departure boards at Manchester Airport show many flights cancelled or delayed due to high winds caused by Storm Isha. Picture: Getty

"Solo travellers and females travelling alone were visibly crying and staff could not have cared less. People clearly struggling with anxiety and stress and no support given. 

"The storm was no one's fault but the customer service received from Ryanair was disgusting.

"The airport at Stansted was like scenes I have never seen, people lying on any free floor space for hours on end."

A spokesperson for Ryanair told MailOnline: "Due to Storm Isha, some flights to/from the UK and Ireland yesterday and today have regrettably been cancelled/delayed.

"We are working hard to re-accommodate affected passengers and advise all passengers due to travel to/from the UK or Ireland today to check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight.

Storm Isha has brought chaos to the UK
Storm Isha has brought chaos to the UK and Ireland. Picture: Getty

"Ryanair sincerely apologises to all passengers affected by these storm-related disruptions, which are entirely beyond our control and have impacted all airlines operating to/from the UK and Ireland yesterday."

Storm Isha has wreaked havoc in the UK and Ireland on Sunday night and Monday, with thousands left without power, trains cancelled and weather warnings in place earlier. At least four people have been killed.

