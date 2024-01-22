Man dies after falling down manhole as Storm Isha causes chaos with 99mph winds

22 January 2024, 15:24

Fresh 'danger to life' warnings have been issued by the Met Office after Storm Isha battered the UK and Ireland with winds up to 99mph overnight, claiming two lives
Fresh 'danger to life' warnings have been issued by the Met Office after Storm Isha battered the UK and Ireland with winds up to 99mph overnight, claiming two lives. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Storm Isha claimed at least five lives as it battered parts of the country, bringing with it winds of up to 99mph.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In Bradford, a man died in a fall down a manhole when safety barriers were destroyed in high winds. The victim suffered a fatal head injury after falling into the exposed hole.

Emergency services were called to Highgate Road, Bradford, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At 7.19 this morning officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of a concern for safety at Highgate Road, Queensbury.

"A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

A man in his 60s died last night in Northern Ireland when his van hit a tree, an 84-year-old man died after the car he was a front seat passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk, and two others died in other crashes in Ireland.

A woman in her 20s died after a van she was a passenger in crashed into a tree and a man in his 40s died in a car crash in Co Mayo.

The Met Office today issued fresh 'danger to life' warnings after Storm Isha battered the UK and Ireland with winds up to 99mph.

The national weather service issued the amber waring as around 70,000 people remained without power and transport services remained disrupted throughout the country.

Ireland's Meteorological Service named the oncoming tempest as Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The UK Met Office issued an amber warning for wind covering western and northern Scotland from 6pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

Less serious yellow warnings are also issued for wind across much of the UK, north of Oxford, and Peterborough, and for rain in an area of western Scotland stretching from the border with England to near Inverness.

It comes after Storm Isha battered the UK overnight, killing an 84-year-old man in Scotland and a second man in County Londonderry last night.

A car stranded in flood water in Warwick bridge in Cumbria as Storm Isha brought disruption to the electricity and transport networks across the UK
A car stranded in flood water in Warwick bridge in Cumbria as Storm Isha brought disruption to the electricity and transport networks across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Storm Isha claims first victim after man, 84, killed as car crashes into fallen tree

Read More: Storm Isha chaos hits commuters after UK battered by 100mph gusts and rare red weather warning issued

The 84-year-old man was killed after the car he was a front seat passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk, Police Scotland said.

The incident happened on the A905 Beancross Road at around 11.45pm during an amber weather warning issued by the UK's Met Office which covered the whole country.

The second man died after a tree fell on his car in County Londonderry. He had been driving along Broad Road in Limavady last night.

Northern Ireland's Ambulance Service said it received an emergency callout for the incident at about 9.45pm.

Transport was also thrown into chaos as fallen trees affected railways and roads. Traffic Scotland reported stretches of the M9 and M74 among the roads closed, while the A1 southbound was blocked at Thorntonloch because of an overturned lorry.

High winds forced the closure of the Tay Road Bridge, M48 Severn Bridge and the A66 in Durham and Cumbria between the A1(M) and the M6, while the Humber Bridge, A19 Tees Flyover and A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire were among stretches closed to high-sided vehicles.

White water at the Falls of Dochart in Killin, Stirling, after Storm Isha blew through the area overnight
White water at the Falls of Dochart in Killin, Stirling, after Storm Isha blew through the area overnight. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Thousands without power and planes unable to land as Storm Isha puts UK on 'tornado watch' with 90mph winds

Read More: Storm Isha set to batter Britain: Met Office extends rare amber warning for 90mph winds as people warned not to travel

Fallen trees and flooding caused ScotRail to suspend all services from 7pm on Sunday until around 11am when some lines reopened.

A Network Rail spokesman said "hundreds of engineers" were deployed with chainsaws and cherry pickers to remove debris from tracks.

"It's been a wild night, but passengers and railway staff have been kept safe and we will work tirelessly to get the railway back on its feet as quickly as we can," he said.

Most routes in England and Wales were open on Monday but with some residual delays.

Air traffic control restrictions on Sunday night led to flight cancellations and caused many planes to divert. Ryanair flights to Dublin from Manchester and Lanzarote in the Canary Islands diverted to the French cities of Paris and Bordeaux respectively.

The Met Office said the highest recorded wind speed during Storm Isha was 99mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, with gusts of 90mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia on Sunday.

A rare red warning for wind in north-east Scotland was in place until 5am on Monday, with amber warnings covering much of the UK until 6am and further yellow warnings covering the entire country until noon.

A further yellow warning for wind for Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England is active from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

The Met Office said "everybody" was affected by the storm. Heavy downpours battered some places, with 28 flood warnings in place in England and 50 in Scotland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the weather put "significant pressure" on the 999 system and urged people to report non-emergencies online or by calling 101.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said many roads across Northern Ireland were impassable on Monday morning.

The Met Office said Storm Isha - the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September - is moving away from the UK on Monday but conditions remained windy with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Showers were expected to be heaviest and most frequent in the north and west.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Labour Government will "get ahead" of torrential storms, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he accused the Conservatives of implementing a "sticking plaster" approach over Storm Isha

Sir Keir Starmer says Labour would ‘get ahead’ of torrential weather - as five killed by Storm Isha

Former US president Donald Trump leaves his apartment building in New York on Monday

Possible Trump evidence in sex abuse defamation trial postponed

Hollywood star criticised for eating snow

Reese Witherspoon breaks silence after being criticised for eating 'filthy' snow off her car

Flights were delayed amid the storm

Flights to UK and Ireland diverted to Europe amid Storm Isha chaos, as passengers 'forced to sleep on the floor'

Dame Jenni Murray has backed an assisted dying campaign after witnessing the 'inhumane' way her dying mother was forced to cling to life amid her 'indescribable pain and distress'

Dame Jenni Murray backs assisted dying campaign after mother's 'painful' death and brands current laws 'inhumane'

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after uproar over antisemitic messages on X

Aslef has called off LNER strike action planned for February

Relief for commuters as LNER drivers call off five day strike action

Donald Tusk

Polish PM visits Ukraine in latest show of support for Kyiv against Russia

Tommy Robinson arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Tommy Robinson denies charge of refusing to leave anti-Semitism march, after organisers urged him to stay away

Nikki Haley

South Carolina Republican backs Donald Trump over Nikki Haley in primary

Morgan Ribeiro flew to Turkey for weight loss surgery

Tributes paid to British woman, 20, who died in Serbia hospital after £2,500 weight loss surgery in Turkish clinic

Fresh 'danger to life' warnings have been issued by the Met Office after Storm Isha battered the UK and Ireland with winds up to 99mph overnight, claiming two lives

Now Storm Jocelyn set to batter UK and Ireland with fresh 'danger to life' warning after Storm Isha claims two lives

Christopher Kapessa, 13, died after being pushed into the River Cynon in the village of Fernhill, south Wales, in summer 2019

‘Loving, caring’ boy, 13, died after being deliberately pushed into river in 'prank' in South Wales, coroner says

Brad Cooper

Iran directly involved in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks – US navy chief

Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Lifesize Captain Tom statue for sale on eBay for £29,000 after failing to find a public home

Ayda Field was taken ill after a night out with her husband Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field rushed to hospital after falling ill after 'picture perfect' night out with husband

Latest News

See more Latest News

No10 said the government would not countenance axing Saturday post services

Rishi Sunak 'would not countenance' ending Saturday post as controversial plans to reform Royal Mail emerge
Mark Duggan's son has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Mark Duggan's rapper son Bandokay arrested on suspicion of firearms offences at Gatwick

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump celebrates Ron DeSantis’ decision to end presidential campaign

Narendra Modi

Modi opens controversial Hindu temple ahead of national polls in India

Landslide rescue efforts

Bodies retrieved after dozens of people buried in Chinese landslide

Hamas has said there is no chance of releasing hostages

Hamas says there's 'no chance' the remaining hostages will be freed after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects ceasefire deal
Taliban fighter

Taliban enforcing restrictions on single and unaccompanied Afghan women – UN

Israelis protest

Saudi Arabia ‘won’t recognise Israel without path to a Palestinian state’

Storm Isha has claimed its first victim after the death of an elderly man.

Storm Isha claims first victim after man, 84, killed as car crashes into fallen tree

Susan Hall has gaps in her knowledge about London, including a London bus fare

Susan Hall doesn't know what a London bus ride costs, how much police are paid, or who owns Hammersmith Bridge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’
Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit