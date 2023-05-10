In the drink: Somerset and Devon flooded after torrential downpour amid 'major incident' and 20 flood warnings

Drinkers at the Walnut Tree in West Camel. Picture: Social media/Shutterstock/Met Office

By Kit Heren

Drinkers in a flooded pub in Somerset have remained "in good spirits" at the bar, despite torrential downpours causing widespread flooding across much of south-west England.

Customers and staff at the Walnut Tree in West Camel in Somerset were undeterred by the conditions, which began with flash flooding on Tuesday.

Drinkers were pictured standing at the bar with their trousers rolled up, with landlord Adrian Boatwright asking "what else can you do when you are in a pub"?

Lucy Gibson said: "Guests and landlord at The Walnut Tree in West Camel in impressively good spirits! Flood level finally stabilised at about 11pm but waters reached a metre higher than any previous levels.

"Power stayed on for people thank goodness. Some homes have really gone through it and are still under multiple feet of water."

Drinkers in the flooded pub. Picture: Lucy Gibson

The bad weather continued on Wednesday, withe more than 20 flood warnings in place across the south-west.

People were evacuated from their homes in several villages across the region, and the A359 road was closed amid mudslides.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was working with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and Somerset Council.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "A major incident has been declared regarding flooding in the Galhampton, North Cadbury, and South Cadbury Areas.

"Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue have several resources deployed to the area to deal with the situation.

A flooded road in Somerset. Picture: Somerset Council

"Please avoid driving through floodwater. If you come into contact with floodwater, please take the necessary steps to decontaminate yourself and clothing appropriately.

"Should you find yourself in an emergency situation involving floodwater, please ring 999."

The Environment Agency issued several red flood warnings for Somerset: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions."

A map of rainfall in south-west England on Tuesday night. Picture: Met Office

The bad weather was not limited to the south-west, with heavy showers and thunderstorms developing through Wednesday afternoon - across central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland - with the weather set to ease on Wednesday evening.

The yellow warning is in place between 1-8pm on Wednesday.

It follows an onslaught of rain, thunder and hail across parts of England on Tuesday.

Basingstoke was battered by hailstorms - with one resident describing his worry over the storm damaging his car - while Somerset experienced a "different scale" of rain.

George Dibley, who lives in Basingstoke and works in public affairs, told the PA news agency: "It was crazy to see and hear. It sounded like someone was knocking on our window."

Work to clear mud from a village in Devon. Picture: LBC

The 24-year-old added: "We got worried at one point that if the hail got any bigger it might damage our car but thankfully it only lasted a few minutes."

Meanwhile, a stream flooded a garden in Somerset after heavy rain.

Valeria Coots, from Bathealton, posted videos on Twitter and told PA: "The stream breaks its banks quite regularly after prolonged heavy rain, usually a couple of times per year.

"Today has been on a different scale, though, really unbelievable. The stream rose about a foot above the level of the garden and whole parts either side were completely submerged."

Flooding in south-west England on Wednesday. Picture: Shutterstock

Flooding in south-west England. Picture: Shutterstock

Flooding in south-west England. Picture: Shutterstock

Also in Somerset, Eleanor Wicks told PA she had to find a way around a flooded footbridge in Bruton.

The 16-year-old from Frome said: "It was very shocking because it had been raining for about three solid hours and we had to try to find a way around it, through a flooded footbridge.

"Our car was on the other side so we had to go all the way around, over a flooded footpath bridge and through another bit of flood to get to the car."

According to the Met Office, there will be some sunshine on Thursday, with rain, hail and thunder breaking out before the weather is "widely settled" from Friday through to Sunday.