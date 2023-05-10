‘Damage to buildings’ predicted by Met Office, as it issues warning of thunderstorms, lightning and floods in UK

Thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms are all predicted for the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

An updated weather forecast from the Met Office has warned of potential damage to “buildings and structures” by forecasted lightning strikes.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning on thunderstorms for today, as it said heavy showers, hail, thunderstorms could be on the way for Brits.

Forecasts have predicted the dramatic shift in weather could begin today, affecting a huge stretch of the UK, reaching as far South as London and North as Inverness.

The predictions show the yellow warning lasting from 1pm until 8pm.

For today, showers are expected across the country until they ease off later in the evening. Later today there could be some “patchy mist” as well as fog.

The office has advised these conditions could affect driving, as spray, standing water and hail are all possible.

Those travelling by train should also be wary, as the Met Office warned there could be delays to the railway lines.

From tomorrow, showers are expected to break out “quite widely”, as well as potentially “heavy” hail and thunder moving across the country.

A statement from the Met Office reads: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

"Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail."

It comes after parts of southern England were affected by flash floods yesterday, as a major incident was declared in Somerset.