Florence Pugh shocked after being hit in the face by an object thrown from crowd at Dune: Part Two event in Brazil

Florence Pugh, wearing white, was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Florence Pugh was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd while promoting Dune: Part Two at an event in Brazil.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The English actress, 27, was stunned when an object thrown from the crowd hit her in the eye.

She was in Sao Paolo, Brazil, at a Comic-Con event promoting Dune: Part Two on a panel on Sunday alongside her co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya.

Florence is hit on the brow by the small object, and she appears to say “ow” before rubbing her face and then bending down to examine the item that struck her.

Read more: Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row

Read more: Shocking moment robbers rip £30,000 Rolex from man's wrist in London street

Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a flying object during #CCXP23. pic.twitter.com/vtSe9lGnNr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 3, 2023

Fans condemned the ‘dangerous’ trend of throwing objects from the crowd.

One person said: “It’s going to get to the point where people do not want to do live events or concerts ... if they have to be worried about people throwing stuff at them and getting hurt.”

Another added: “Why do people do this?”

A third added: "Fans' recent behaviour is disturbing."

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift told fans not to throw things on stage “because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.”

In June singer Bebe Rexha was injured after a phone was thrown onto the stage during a show in New York. She had to have stitches and a man was arrested on assault allegations.