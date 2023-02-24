Terrifying moment woman, 85, is dragged to her death by an alligator as she tried to rescue her dog

Gloria died in the alligator attack in Florida as she tried to protect her dog. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

This is the terrifying moment an elderly woman was dragged to her death by an alligator that was trying to eat her dog.

The alligator lunged at Gloria Serge, 85, and her dog Trooper after stalking them at the Spanish Lakes Fairways community in Fort Pierce, Florida on Monday.

The alligator stalked Trooper from several metres away across a body of water before lunging at the dog, with Gloria frantically trying to protect her beloved pet.

A neighbour called 911 but Gloria was mauled to death as she tried to spare her pet from being killed by the animal.

Read more: Driver arrested after man, 37, killed and two more injured in West London car crash

Read more: Snow to hit Britain next week as Met Office warns of 'severe cold weather' and 'Beast of the East' return

The dog survived the attack, and the alligator was captured later and euthanised.

Neighbor Carole Thomas, 76, told Inside Edition that she tried to help the woman while on the phone to 911.

“There's a woman in the lake. The alligator's got her!”

“I think she's gone, oh my God,” Thomas cries.

The alligator was known to be a fixture in the neighbourhood and had been nicknamed Henry.

Over the past ten years, Florida has averaged eight unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require professional medical treatment, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says on its website.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said after the attack: “The likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.1million.

“Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

“The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

“When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, we will dispatch one of our contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.”