Australian government close beach after swimmer 'rammed' by 3.5m great white shark

6 March 2022, 18:59

A lucky swimmer escaped an encounter with a great white shark
A lucky swimmer escaped an encounter with a great white shark. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A lucky swimmer escaped an encounter with a great white shark after it 'rammed' into him whilst swimming in Australia.

The water-lover had had dived off a reef in shallow waters and was just 150 metres away from shore when he was 'rammed' by the predator on Melros Beach, Perth on Sunday afternoon.

The extraordinary escape prompted authorities to close beaches in the area for 24 hours whilst they assess the situation.

Surf Life Saving WA tweeted: "A great white shark has rammed a male person in his side, off the back of the reef at Melros Beach Mandurah.

"Nil injuries to swimmer, for awareness of other swimmers in the area Melros, south of Mandurah.'

Whilst a warning posted on the Shark Smart Australian government website said: "A shark warning has been issued for Florida Beach in the City of Mandurah after a reported shark interaction.

"The shark interaction was reported by a member of the public at approximately 13:35 on 6th March 2022.

The extraordinary escape prompted authorities to close beaches in the area for 24 hours
The extraordinary escape prompted authorities to close beaches in the area for 24 hours. Picture: Alamy

"A reported 3.5m white shark knocked a swimmer on the side. This has been confirmed by the Shark Operations Unit.

"To reduce the threat to people, Florida Beach BEN sign MH242 has now been closed and will remain closed for 24 hours when City of Mandurah will reassess the situation."

The Department of Fisheries Shark Operation Unit added it will work with local authorities on a coordinated response and dispatched a Surf Life Saving to monitor the vicinity.

The last deadly shark attack off the Mandurah coast was six years ago when a 29-year-old surfer was attacked at Falcon Beach.

It comes just weeks after British expat Simon Nellist was mauled to death by a 4m shark off the coast of Sydney whilst training for a charity swim.

It was believed to be the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

Emergency services were called to the area on Sydney's coast at last month following reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark, believed by authorities to be a great white.

They scoured the nearby sea and "located human remains in the water".

"Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do," said a New South Wales ambulance spokesperson.

Videos on social media show seawater turning red with blood in the aftermath of the attack.

Footage also shows helicopters and jet skis searching the sea at the scene.

