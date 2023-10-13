Football faith boss who quit says he 'can’t defend the FA any longer' or he couldn't 'look people at the Synagogue in the eye'

Rabbi Alex Goldberg had been the Chairman of the Football Association’s Faith in Football group since 2011. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Henry Riley

Rabbi Alex Goldberg had been the Chairman of the Football Association’s Faith in Football group since 2011 and has been involved in the sport for almost 20 years before he dramatically resigned from the FA in protest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC he explained, “I need to be able to look people in the eye when I go to the synagogue and tell them I didn't stand by the statement which the FA made."

Following attacks by Hamas on the country's territory last weekend, the British Government had written to UK sports bodies encouraging them to mark events in Israel appropriately.

The Hamas attacks have led to the Israeli government responding with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, with a ground invasion also reported to be a possibility.

The controversy comes as the Football Association confirmed that England’s friendly match against Australia at Wembley would see the players wear black armbands, and observe a minute silence – but not change light up the Stadium’s famous arch in the colours of Israel's flag.

The FA also confirmed flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality beyond those related to England or Australia would not be allowed inside Wembley.

The arch was lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag after the invasion of the country by Russia. Picture: Alamy

Rabbi Alex Goldberg also told LBC that there needed to be “moral leadership from the FA” claiming that they “have failed in this in the past, and I can’t defend it any longer”.

Read more: FA's refusal to light Wembley with Israel colours 'mind-blowing,' Lord Mann tells LBC

Read more: Police will clamp down on Hamas-related clothing and anti-Jewish chanting amid new security measures

Reflecting on his time working for the footballing body he explained "I am very proud of the work which we have done. It's been a privilege, but it's a privilege I will have to relinquish because I do not feel the FA have made the right choice”.

Most of the frustration also comes after he revealed that nobody from the FA has reached out to him despite his unpaid role in the body. He told LBC “If you’ve got a Rabbi on your books… wouldn't you pick up the phone to him?”

The faith leader also had this message for the FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham – “Mark if you're out there, you have my phone number, you have my email address. I'm waiting for your call".

The criticism of English football’s governing body has also come from across the political spectrum with the Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser expressing her “disappointment” and the former Labour MP, and government adviser on antisemitism, Lord Mann telling LBC “the fact they couldn’t do that is not only depressing but mind-blowing”.

Issuing a final warning shot at the FA the departing Chairman of the Faith in Football group Rabbi Alex Goldberg told LBC “it is not the first incident, and it won’t be the last”.

In response to his resignation, a spokesperson for the FA said "We are sorry to hear of Rabbi Alex’s decision to resign. Although this is an informal group that is not part of the FA’s governance structure, we are grateful for the support he has provided over the years.”