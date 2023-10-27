Footballer, 25, charged with rape of woman and is set to appear in court next month

Footballer Oliver Finney charged with raping a woman. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A footballer has been charged with raping a woman and is set to appear in court next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oliver Finney, 25, is accused of attacking the woman in Cheshire in 2022.

The Hartlepool United midfielder was playing for League Two side Crewe Alexandria at the time of the allegation.

Oliver Finney. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Tory MP Crispin Blunt confirms he is politician arrested over rape allegation as he insists he will not be charged

Read More: Former footballer Jermain Defoe 'appalled' by man mocking cancer victim Bradley Lowery at Sunderland match

The midfielder moved from Crewe to Hartlepool in January. He had played 124 times for Crewe before signing with the north east Vanarama National League club.

Cheshire Police confirmed Finney has been summonsed to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on November 13.

Finney has been suspended by the club while the case is ongoing.

They said: "Hartlepool United have been made aware of a police investigation surrounding a first-team player which has been reported in the press today.

"The allegation dates back to before the player joined Hartlepool United.

"Upon being informed of the allegation and investigation for the first time the Club immediately placed the player on suspension pending the investigation outcome.

"The matter is subject to an official process and therefore no further comment will made at this time."