Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to stand down at next election amid Tory exodus

By Danielle De Wolfe

Kwasi Kwarteng has announced he will step down as a Tory MP at the next General Election.

It comes despite his recent comments to the contrary, telling Nick Ferrari he had 'no plans' to step down as a Conservative MP.

Kwarteng hit headlines following his brief stint as Chancellor under the premiership of former PM Liz Truss.

Mr Kwarteng went on to lead the disastrous mini-budget, with his unfunded tax cuts sending UK markets into turmoil.

He was later sacked, leaving the role on 14 October 2022 after a mere 38 days in the role.

More than 80 MPs have announced they will leave Parliament at the next election, more than the 74 who retired in 2019, including more than 50 Conservatives or former Conservatives.

Among them are Sajid Javid, Ben Wallace, Matt Hancock. George Eustice, Mark Pawsey, Douglass Ross and Dehenna Davison, who have all decided to step back.

Taking to social media, Mr Kwarteng said: "Yesterday I informed my association chair of my decision not to stand at the next general election.

"It has been an honour to serve the residents of Spelthorne since 2010, and I shall continue to do so for the remainder of my time in parliament."

A serving MP for Spelthorne in Surrey, since 2010, Kwarteng currently holds the seat with a majority of 18,393.

Despite this, the MP has announced his plans to step down from the role.

Speaking on fellow Tory MP Suella Braverman, Kwarteng recently told Nick that Ms Braverman was fired because Mr Sunak felt she had "stepped out of line".

The Tories trail Labour by a matter of double digits in opinion polls and are expected to lose office to Sir Keir Starmer's party - inevitably leading to questions over Rishi Sunak's future as leader.

Kwarteng told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I think he'll probably go even if we lose quite narrowly.

"I think people may want to move on, but it's up to him really. And up to the party.