Former NFL star player found dead at Florida mansion aged 35

Vontae played in 10 NFL seasons for several teams such as the Miami Dolphins (2009-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012-17) and Buffalo Bills (2018). Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Vontae Davis' body was discovered by a housekeeper on Monday morning before officers were called to the mansion.

Details surrounding the star's death were not released but preliminary information suggests that "foul play is not involved".

A police statement said: "Officers were called to the residence by the house assistant, who found the homeowner deceased.

"We can confirm that the deceased individual is Vontae Davis, age 35."

Property records from Broward County indicate that the mansion, worth nearly $3 million (£2.4 million), is owned by Adeline Davis, who is believed to be Vontae's grandmother, according to NBC.

Other records say that he lived at the home.

Vontae played in 10 NFL seasons for several teams such as the Miami Dolphins (2009-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012-17) and Buffalo Bills (2018).

The star earned back-to-back selections for the Pro Bowl (the NFL's all-star game) with the Colts in 2014 and 2015.

In 2018, Vontae shocked fans after retiring in the middle of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Indianapolis Colts said Vontae was a "standout player". Picture: Alamy

At the time, he said: "This isn't how I pictured retiring from the NFL. But today, on the field, reality hit me hard and fast.

"I shouldn't be out there anymore... I meant no disrespect to my teammates or coaches."

After retiring from football, Vontae became CEO of a Florida wellness spa and said he had no regrets about his decision.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Vontae Davis.



We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/a2f5RtlQoj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 1, 2024

Reacting to the star's death, the NFL said it was "heartbroken" at the news.

The Buffalo Bills also paid its respects and said it was thinking of Vontae's friends and family “during this difficult time”.

The Indianapolis Colts said Vontae was a "standout player" and "an even better teammate who carried a smile and positive energy every day".

The Miami Dolphins also expressed its sympathy, adding: "We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time."