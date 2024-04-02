TV star left 'devastated' after beloved family dog shot and killed by food delivery driver

By Jasmine Moody

A food delivery driver fatally shot a TV star's dog while dropping off groceries, but told police he acted out of self-defence.

American model and actress Angie Harmon, known for appearing in Rizzoli & Isles and Law & Order, says her family is "devastated" by the incident.

Writing on Instagram she said: "He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog.

"Our [Ring] camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded.

Angie's dog was a German Shepherd called Oliver. . Picture: Alamy

"The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self-defence'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

Angie, 51, also claimed the delivery driver was nonchalant after the shooting, with him allegedly saying: "Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah, I did."

The Instagram post, consisting of four images and a video of the pet, has garnered over 36,600 likes and has been flooded with comments of support and sympathy.

Fans and friends of the star have called the incident "horrifying", "disgusting" and "horrendous".

Police in North Carolina said no arrests have been made and no charges have been recommended.

The driver, who works for Instacart, told officers that the dog attacked him on Saturday morning.

Now, Instacart have said the driver has been suspended, and that they have reached out to Angie's family.

In a statement the company also wrote: "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind."

Angie's dog was a German Shepherd called Oliver.