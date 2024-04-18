Forty-eight victims of Stardust Fire in Dublin died unlawfully, inquest rules

18 April 2024, 15:02 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 15:55

Stardust survivor Antoinette Keegan lost her two sisters Mary and Martina in the fire
Stardust survivor Antoinette Keegan lost her two sisters Mary and Martina in the fire. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A verdict of unlawful killing has been returned by the jury of the Stardust Fire inquests for all 48 people who died in the 1981 Dublin nightclub disaster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The devastating blaze at the Stardust nightclub in Artane, north Dublin, broke out in the early hours of Valentine's Day.

Some Stardust family members jumped to their feet and clapped at the verdict, while some sat in their seats and were moved to tears.

Others embraced each other as soon as "unlawful killing" was said by the foreman of the jury.

The jury determined that the fire originated in and started due to an electrical fault in the hot press in the bar.

Tire-blackened Stardust Disco in Artane, Dublin, where48 youngsters died in a fire
Tire-blackened Stardust Disco in Artane, Dublin, where48 youngsters died in a fire. Picture: Alamy

It was unable to determine when the blaze started but said it was first seen outside the building between 1.20am and 1.40am.

Jurors said the fire was first seen inside the ballroom between 1.35am and 1.40am.

The jury determined that polyurethane foam within seating, the height of the ceiling in a west alcove of the building and carpet tiles on the walls were contributory factors to the spread of the fire.

However, it said the condition of the fire extinguishers was not a contributory factor.

The jury said that lack of visibility due to black smoke, a lack of knowledge of the layout of the building, toxicity of the smoke and/or gases, the heat of the fire, failures of the emergency lighting system, lack of staff preparedness, and the speed of the spread of the fire were factors that impeded exit.

Also asked if any of the deceased were impeded in their ability to exit due to locked, chained or otherwise obstructed exits, the jury said "yes".

Asked if this was a contributory factor in any of the deaths, the jury also said "yes".

The jury further recommended improved reviews of building regulations following the inquest.

After the verdicts were delivered, family members hugged their legal representatives and wiped away tears.

The coroner thanked the jurors for their service, stating that "the passing of years hasn't diminished the horror of some of the evidence that you have heard".

At that point, families of the victims stood up in unison and applauded the jury members at length, with one person shouting "thank you".

Relatives previously called for a new official investigation into the 1981 Stardust fire
Relatives previously called for a new official investigation into the 1981 Stardust fire. Picture: Getty

'Persistence and commitment'

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane paid tribute to the families who had campaigned for fresh inquests.

"To the families I acknowledge the deaths of these 48 young people is a source of ongoing grief to those who loved them and it remains the defining loss of their lives," she said.

"However, I hope that family members will have taken some solace from the fact that these fresh inquests were held, that the facts surrounding the deaths were examined in detail, that moving testimony was heard from many of those involved in the events of the night and, most importantly, that you the families felt fully involved in proceedings, however difficult it was to hear all of the evidence.

"The fact that these inquests have been held at all is in no small part due to the persistence and commitment of families over the years.

"And, finally, we remember those 48 young people who lost their lives on that fateful night. It is their lives that we've sought to vindicate by way of these inquests."

The decision of the jury came after the foreman told Dr Cullinane on Wednesday that majority verdicts had been reached after 11 days of deliberation.

The coroner deferred the delivery of the verdicts until Thursday so family members could gather at the coroner's court to hear the result.

