Georgia Harrison says she 'might not have gone ahead' with Stephen Bear revenge porn case without mum's support

18 April 2024, 13:08 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 13:51

Reality star Georgia Harrison said her mum supported her throughout the case
Reality star Georgia Harrison said her mum supported her throughout the case. Picture: Alamy
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

Reality star Georgia Harrison has told LBC there isn't enough professional support for victims of sexual abuse.

The Love Islander's ex Stephen Bear spent 10 months in jail after posting intimate footage of her on OnlyFans without her consent.

Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress after Ms Harrison, 29, reported the case to police.

But a year on from his sentencing in March 2023, she's told LBC she may never have reported it, if it wasn't for her mum's support.

Speaking after meeting rape and sexual abuse survivors in central London, Ms Harrison said: "It's mad reflecting on my experience and speaking to the girls. I asked them: who did you actually have to speak to when you were dealing with the police?

Georgia wants every rape and serious sexual abuse victim to receive independent legal support from a dedicated advisor
Georgia wants every rape and serious sexual abuse victim to receive independent legal support from a dedicated advisor. Picture: Alamy

"One of the girls said Google, and I said my mum. If I hadn't have had such a good support network and such an intelligent mother … there might have been times where I didn't go ahead with my case, or certain times along my journey where I wasn't too sure what to do, and I might have thought 'I'll forget about it'".

The former The Only Way is Essex cast member called for every rape and serious sexual abuse victim to receive independent legal support from a dedicated advisor, which London Mayor Sadiq Khan has pledged to introduce across the capital if he is re-elected.

She said it would have helped her navigate the "long, gruelling process" of pursing the case through court.

"I would have felt more confident I was making the right decisions along my journey and that everything was going to go ahead as it did. I speak to so many victims who unfortunately don't get their perpetrator charged - this legal assistant could potentially give you an option for an appeal", she said.

Ms Harrison said a legal advisor can help "make sure that you're making the right decisions and also follow up with the police to make sure they're pursing the case properly. It's nice to have someone there to encourage you to keep going and stay strong.

"A lot of girls feel like they're completely on their own and nobody cares - at least here they'd have someone fighting their corner."

Mr Khan, who is seeking an unprecedented third term in City Hall, told LBC: "Our experience from City Hall funding Independent Domestic Violence Advisors and Independent Sexual Violence advisors means we know the difference it makes, but we also know there are many women suffering in silence.

"That's why we will be providing this legal advice, to make sure those women who need legal advice receive it."

When asked if he can guarantee that every victim in London will benefit, Mr Khan told LBC: "I can guarantee if I'm re-elected women who are victims of rape and serious sexual offences will for the first time ever be receiving free legal advice."

A spokesperson for Conservative candidate Susan Hall's campaign said: "Women feel ignored and unsafe in Sadiq Khan's London, which is why Susan will appoint a women's commissioner, put CCTV on all new Underground trains, give each borough specialist violence against women and girls officers, and recruit 1,500 new police officers to make our city safer for everyone."

