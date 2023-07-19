Four indecent assault charges against Kevin Spacey dropped

19 July 2023, 17:36 | Updated: 19 July 2023, 17:44

Four of the charges against Kevin Spacey have been dropped
Four of the charges against Kevin Spacey have been dropped. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Four charges of indecent assault against the Hollywood star Kevin Spacey have been dropped.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Oscar-winning actor had been facing 12 allegations from four male accusers between 2001 and 2013. He denies the charges.

The judge told the jury on Wednesday to “strike through” four charges of indecent assault for technical reasons. The charges were not dropped as a result of the prosecution abandoning any allegation.

The charges all related to the first accuser, a driver who claims Mr Spacey - who is going by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler - assaulted him several times from 2001-2005.

In a closing speech at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday, prosecutor Christine Agnew KC told jurors the case involves an "enormous power imbalance" and is "about power and taking advantage of that power".

Read more: Sir Elton John makes Kevin Spacey laugh as he takes the stand in sex assault trial

Read more: Kevin Spacey slams sexual assault allegation as ‘absolute b*****ks’ in fiery court clash

Kevin Spacey departs Southwark Crown Court
Kevin Spacey departs Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

She questioned the two-time Academy Award winner's claim that his accusers were "motivated by money" and suggested the trial was a result of his "aggressive, oppressive and intimidatory behaviour".

Ms Agnew said his alleged offending had left the men feeling "diminished" and "worthless", adding: "There is no doubt that he is a very famous and lauded actor.

"He is undoubtedly someone who is kind to those he chooses to be kind to.

"History is littered with those who that are benevolent to some and cruel to others."

Kevin Spacey has received two Academy Awards
Kevin Spacey has received two Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

Ms Agnew said it is "not simply a strength-in-numbers case" against Spacey but that of "four separate men" who told friends and family, the police and then the court their stories in a bid for justice.

She said: "Mr Spacey Fowler was and is a powerful man, he was so famous who would believe them?"

Ms Agnew said "men are entitled to exactly the same protection that a woman would be in law", and added: "Why on earth should these men put up with what they say has happened to them?"

Giving evidence last week, the Hollywood star denied being a sexual bully and labelled the prosecution's case against him as "weak", accusing one alleged victim of being after "money, money and then money".

Kevin Spacey was the artistic director of the Old Vic in London
Kevin Spacey was the artistic director of the Old Vic in London. Picture: Alamy

He previously told the jury the sexual assault allegations are "madness", "make no logical sense" or a "stab in the back".

The 63-year-old told Southwark Crown Court he could have had sex "all the time" but found it hard to trust people because of his fame.

Each of Spacey's accusers has given evidence, variously describing him as a "vile sexual predator", "slippery" and "atrocious, despicable, disgusting".

He pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The jury was directed to concentrate on what happened and whether it was a crime, and not be concerned with precise dates when things happened. The trial continues.

