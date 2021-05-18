Four men arrested over alleged anti-Semitic abuse released on bail

18 May 2021, 08:28

The four men were arrested after reports of anti-Semitic abuse on 16 May
The four men were arrested after reports of anti-Semitic abuse on 16 May. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Four men arrested after anti-Semitic abuse was heard being shouted from a car in north London on Sunday have been released on bail.

Footage shared on social media showed a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, with passengers being heard using offensive language and issuing threats against Jews.

Officers traced the car to the A40 in Hillingdon and four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.

They were taken into custody at a west London police station, where the Met said they were also arrested in connection with a “similar incident” that took place earlier that day in the Broughton Park area of Salford, Manchester.

All four have been released on bail pending further inquiries, the Met added.

Read more: Joe Biden calls for Israel-Gaza ceasefire in call with Netanyahu on eighth day of fighting

The incident took place after thousands of people marched through London to the gates of the Israeli embassy on Saturday, while protests took place in other cities across the UK and Ireland in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes after a week of sustained conflict.

Since last Monday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, whose military responded by barraging the Gaza Strip with tank fire and airstrikes.

Read more: Nine police officers hurt in clashes at Israel Embassy after Free Palestine protest

The incident took place as thousands protested outside the Israeli embassy in London
The incident took place as thousands protested outside the Israeli embassy in London. Picture: PA

In response to reports of anti-Semitic abuse in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society.

"Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the incident as "utterly disgusting".

"Anti-Semitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society," he said.

"There must be consequences."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A beach closed sign in Tuncurry, Australia

Man dies in shark attack on Australia’s east coast

People queue for the vaccination centre at the Essa Academy in Bolton

Ministers urge greater vaccine uptake as cases of Indian Covid variant grow
It was previously advised that the vaccine be kept at between -70C and -80C until a few days before use

Pfizer vaccine can be kept in fridge for far longer than previously thought, EMA says
A fisherman waits for help as he tries to move a boat to safer ground

India scours sea after barge sinks and second vessel adrift following cyclone
Ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients waiting at a hospital in India

India reports record day of virus deaths as number of cases passes 25m
A man stands amid the rubble following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City

Israel and Hamas continue to trade fire in Gaza as war enters second week

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid
The doctor was speaking to LBC after comments made by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC
'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers
'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens

'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens
Rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE Professor

Covid rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE professor

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to reports of anti-Semitic threats being shouted from cars

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London