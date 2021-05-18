Four men arrested over alleged anti-Semitic abuse released on bail

The four men were arrested after reports of anti-Semitic abuse on 16 May. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Four men arrested after anti-Semitic abuse was heard being shouted from a car in north London on Sunday have been released on bail.

Footage shared on social media showed a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, with passengers being heard using offensive language and issuing threats against Jews.

Officers traced the car to the A40 in Hillingdon and four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.

They were taken into custody at a west London police station, where the Met said they were also arrested in connection with a “similar incident” that took place earlier that day in the Broughton Park area of Salford, Manchester.

All four have been released on bail pending further inquiries, the Met added.

Read more: Joe Biden calls for Israel-Gaza ceasefire in call with Netanyahu on eighth day of fighting

The incident took place after thousands of people marched through London to the gates of the Israeli embassy on Saturday, while protests took place in other cities across the UK and Ireland in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes after a week of sustained conflict.

Since last Monday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, whose military responded by barraging the Gaza Strip with tank fire and airstrikes.

Read more: Nine police officers hurt in clashes at Israel Embassy after Free Palestine protest

The incident took place as thousands protested outside the Israeli embassy in London. Picture: PA

In response to reports of anti-Semitic abuse in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society.

"Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the incident as "utterly disgusting".

"Anti-Semitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society," he said.

"There must be consequences."