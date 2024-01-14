Breaking News

Four migrants die trying to cross English Channel in small boat

First migrants cross the English Channel in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Four migrants died while trying to cross the Channel in French waters in the early hours of this morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around 70 migrants were attempting to get into a small boat when it overturned, according to French media.

While dozens were pulled from the water in overnight rescue efforts, four died.

They are understood to have been from Iraq and Syria.

It comes 24 hours after the first group of migrants to enter the UK this year made the journey across the Channel.

Around 50 migrants arrived in the UK on Saturday morning on a Border Force vessel in Dover, Kent.

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, had previously told LBC that it was his target to get small boat crossings down to zero this year.