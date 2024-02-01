Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend

Mason Rist and Max Dixon died at the weekend. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

Four more people have been charged in connection with the murders of teenagers of Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol over the weekend.

This includes two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, who will remain in police custody and will appear at Bristol Youth Court tomorrow.

In addition to the murder charges, detectives have also charged two men with two counts each of assisting an offender.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were attacked by a group of people in the Knowle West area of Bristol on Saturday (27 January).

Police officers and members of the public went to their aid but sadly, they both died of their injuries in hospital.

The charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service following a review of the evidence collated by the investigation team.

Bailey Westcott, 22, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, and Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Antony Snook, 44, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, who was charged with two counts of murder yesterday (Wednesday 31 January) appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 1 February). He was remanded into custody pending a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, head of the MCIT, said: “Specialist officers are providing support to Mason’s and Max’s families and our thoughts remain with them this evening following this significant development.

“I’d like to remind both the media and the public that criminal proceedings are now active and the five people charged have a right to a fair trial.

“Posting speculation, footage and images on social media could jeopardise the forthcoming proceedings while it could also cause further upset to Mason’s and Max’s families.”