'I remember your poster': Fred Sirieix slams Nigel Farage 'shameful' over Brexit in heated I'm A Celeb clash

Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage in the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Kieran Kelly

Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage have got into a heated debate over Brexit in tonight's episode of I'm A Celeb.

Farage, who was the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) between 2010 and 2016, was an instrumental figure in Britain voting to leave the European Union (EU).

It did not take long for Brexit to be brought up in the jungle, with Sirieix asked Farage what the benefits of the UK leaving the EU had been.

Farage replied: "To know that we’re independent, we stand on our own two feet in the world."

But Sirieix hit back: "Brexit was about immigration, I remember your poster. I thought it was shameful what you did Nigel. Shameful."

Farage replied: "Sadly, sadly it was absolutely true. It was a poster showing mass young men moving illegally across borders."

Nigel Farage was a key figure in the Brexit debate. Picture: Getty

The back-and-forth continued, with Sirieix popping back: "But it was about demonising migrants."

Farage said: "No it wasn’t. In your view it was, but it wasn’t."

Sirieix then replied: "It’s not only just my view."

The discussion was not the only one that centred around politics in tonight's episode.

Farage was also asked about Boris Johnson, who the former UKIP leader described as "bloody chaos".

Both Farage and Johnson backed Brexit. Picture: Getty

"Entertaining… in small doses. [He’s] surprisingly introverted. You see this big act, fluffing the hair… surprising," Farage described the former prime minister.

This Morning host Josie Gibson then asked: "Is he quite a fumbler in real life, or is that just on the stage?"

Farage went on: "I think he’s one of the most disorganised human beings that possibly ever lived. The whole thing’s bloody chaos. Shambles."