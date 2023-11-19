Nigel Farage puts his head into van of snakes on I'm A Celebrity as he jokes he's already dealt with them in the EU

19 November 2023, 21:52 | Updated: 19 November 2023, 21:54

Nigel Farage has encountered some snakes on I'm A Celebrity
Nigel Farage has encountered some snakes on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

By Kit Heren

Nigel Farage has had to put his head into a van full of snakes on the first episode of I'm A Celebrity - and already found a way to have a dig at the EU.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Farage, known for pushing for Brexit over several years, took part in the first challenge of this year's series with influencer Nella Rose and This Morning's Josie Gibson.

They had to take it in turns dunking their heads into barrels full of sludge as the other two poked their heads into a van with snakes crawling around.

The aim of the challenge was to earn their campmates time as they faced the prospect of climbing down a 100-metre building in a city on the Gold Coast, hundreds of miles away.

Farage, introducing himself to the audience, found time to reference his career as a Eurosceptic member of the European Parliament before Brexit.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity 2023 contestant Grace Dent joked about Nigel Farage's plane crash asking if 'immigrants' saved him

Read more: Nigel Farage completes first I'm A Celebrity challenge amid 40C heat in 'biggest and best' reality show opener yet

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage. Picture: ITV

"I'm a hero to some people and an absolute villain to millions," he said.

"In the jungle you're going to find the real me. You might like me more, you might dislike me more, but you will at least find out.

"The best way to handle conflict is to tackle it head on. I dealt with snakes in the European Parliament, I can cope with this too."

Gibson became the first of Mr Farage's campmates to make fun of him with a Brexit reference on Sunday.

She said she thought taking part in I'm A Celebrity was "a good idea until they dropped us off in the middle of nowhere".

Farage said it was "something different, an adventure."

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast
The I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast. Picture: ITV

He added: "It’s a challenge, it’s not going to be easy, but why not?" Gibson replied: "It can’t be worse than Brexit."

Farage took the ribbing in good humour and said he "had a feeling we’d get a bit of that".

He and fellow contestant Grace Dent may be set to clash when they come into contact, after it emerged that she had made light of his 2010 plane crash at the time.

Food critic Dent poked fun at the 2010 incident, when Farage had to walk away from a light aircraft wreckage when it smashed into the ground during a Ukip election stunt.

"I hope none of the people who saved Nigel Farage's life today were pesky immigrants," she said in one tweet at the time.

"Ukip claim Nigel Farage crash brought about by nonsensical European laws of gravity," she said in another.

A source close to the Brexiteer said "the truth is that he very nearly died in that crash" and added: "He is lucky to be alive. Any joke about the plane crash is crass and poor taste."

And former boxer Tony Bellew, another contestant, has also previously taken issue with Farage's views on immigration, telling him in a message: "It’s cos of people like you that racism still exists!"

Farage has already taken part in the show opener, which sees him crawling through gunk.He was pictured fumbling through the thick liquid while dressed in a pink linen shirt.

"I understood why Matt Hancock did it. He went in there with his reputation on the floor," Farage said, referring to the former Health Secretary's 2022 turn on the show.

"I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards."

I'm a Celeb 2023 full line-up:

  • Jamie Lynn Spears
  • Sam Thompson
  • Josie Gibson
  • Fred Sirieix
  • Nella Rose
  • Nigel Farage
  • Grace Dent
  • Marvin Humes
  • Danielle Harold
  • Nick Pickard

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Napoleon’s Hat

Napoleon’s hat sells for 1.9 million euro at auction

Joss Ackland has died aged 95

White Mischief and Lethal Weapon 2 actor Joss Ackland dies aged 95

Rosalynn Carter

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies aged 96

Rosalynn Carter has died aged 96

Rosalynn Carter, former US first lady and wife of Jimmy Carter, dies aged 96

Mavis Christian Jr at a crime scene

Suspect kills himself after three women and girl, 13, shot dead

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin 'feeling privileged' as he flies to Spain to celebrate 50th birthday and three sons amid terminal cancer battle
File photo of a Morrisons store

Morrisons worker stabbed repeatedly by frenzied attacker in front of terrified shoppers

Argentina Election

Argentines vote in election that could lead Trump-admiring populist to victory

A nurse cares for premature Palestinian babies moved from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to the hospital in Rafah on Sunday

Premature babies evacuated from Shifa Hospital – World Health Organisation

Israel claims to have found a Hamas tunnel underneath the al-Shifa hospital

Israel 'finds Hamas base' under Gaza hospital, despite terror group's denials, as 'deal for hostage release close'

File photo of a British Airways passenger plane struggling with the high winds on approach to Heathrow Airport

Travel misery as Heathrow flights delayed because of strong winds and staff shortages

Ujeza Kurmekaj has been jailed for her role in people-smuggling gangs

Albanian people smuggler jailed after texts reveal how she managed Channel crossings, as dramatic raid footage released

The Galaxy Leader

British-owned cargo ship 'hijacked by Iran-backed Yemeni militia' with 25 people on board

Bulgaria Weather

Gales and heavy rain cause two deaths and disruption in Bulgaria

Russell Brand has been questioned by police

Russell Brand 'questioned by police' over three sex offence accusations

Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, smiles after being crowned Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe crown

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holly Willoughby is "not in a good place"

Holly Willoughby 'not in a good place' says pal Leigh Francis amid case against security guard accused of 'kidnap plot'
Premature Palestinian babies in Shifa Hospital last Sunday

At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital

Emily started BamBonn Haircare just before the pandemic

From benefits to boss: How disabled mum turned her business set up with tax credits into £100k success
Israel and Hamas could soon thrash out a deal to see some of the hostages released

Israel 'close to agreeing deal for Hamas hostages' involving temporary ceasefire as only 'minor' issues remain
Grace Dent poked fun at Nigel Farage's plane crash

I'm A Celebrity 2023 contestant Grace Dent joked about Nigel Farage's plane crash asking if 'immigrants' saved him
Mavis Christian Jr

Manhunt after three women and girl, 13, shot dead ‘in three different locations’

Jon Venables did not attend his private parole hearing

James Bulger killer Jon Venables 'fails to attend parole hearing' despite it being held in private for his mental health
Jeremy Hunt has told LBC he wants to see lower taxes ahead of the Autumn Statement

'Put aside defeatism': Chancellor tells LBC he wants lower income tax amid claims he will cut burden in Autumn Statement
India Tunnel Collapse

Officials consider other rescue plans to reach trapped workers in India

Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'
The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit