I'm A Celebrity 2023 contestant Grace Dent joked about Nigel Farage's plane crash asking if 'immigrants' saved him

19 November 2023, 10:34

Grace Dent poked fun at Nigel Farage's plane crash
Grace Dent poked fun at Nigel Farage's plane crash. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Will Taylor

Nigel Farage faces a clash with a fellow I'm A Celebrity 2023 contestant who joked about his plane crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Food critic Grace Dent poked fun at the 2010 incident, when Farage had to walk away from a light aircraft wreckage when it smashed into the ground during a Ukip election stunt.

"I hope none of the people who saved Nigel Farage's life today were pesky immigrants," she said in one tweet at the time.

"Ukip claim Nigel Farage crash brought about by nonsensical European laws of gravity," she said in another.

Read more: Danny Cipriani leaves I'm A Celebrity 2023 days before series opener after marriage breaks down

A source close to the Brexiteer said "the truth is that he very nearly died in that crash" and added: "He is lucky to be alive. Any joke about the plane crash is crass and poor taste."

Farage has joined the jungle and will take part in a task on Sunday
Farage has joined the jungle and will take part in a task on Sunday. Picture: ITV
Farage had to undergo surgery after his crash
Farage had to undergo surgery after his crash. Picture: Alamy

The crash happened in a field in Brackley, Northamptonshire, ahead when a Ukip banner got caught in the tail.

Farage had to go spinal surgery after the 80mph smash.

Read more: Nigel Farage completes first I'm A Celebrity challenge amid 40C heat in 'biggest and best' reality show opener yet

He said he and the pilot, Justin Adams, asked each other if they were OK then had to get out as they feared leaking petrol would ignite.

Adams, who later suffered from depression, was found dead at his home in East Sussex three years after the incident. He was aged 48.

Dent poked fun of Farage's plane crash
Dent poked fun of Farage's plane crash. Picture: Alamy

Dent's comments emerged just hours before ITV's reality series is due to air, with Farage's first challenge due to feature on Sunday night.

He has already taken part in the show opener, which sees him crawling through gunk.

He was pictured fumbling through the thick liquid while dressed in a pink linen shirt.

"I understood why Matt Hancock did it. He went in there with his reputation on the floor," Farage said.

"I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Premature Palestinian babies in Shifa Hospital last Sunday

At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital

Exclusive
Emily started BamBonn Haircare just before the pandemic

From benefits to boss: How disabled mum turned her business set up with tax credits into £100k success

Israel and Hamas could soon thrash out a deal to see some of the hostages released

Israel 'close to agreeing deal for Hamas hostages' involving temporary ceasefire as Qatar says only 'minor' issues remain
Mavis Christian Jr at a crime scene

Suspect ‘kills himself’ after three women and girl, 13, shot dead

Mavis Christian Jr

Manhunt after three women and girl, 13, shot dead ‘in three different locations’

Jon Venables did not attend his private parole hearing

James Bulger killer Jon Venables 'fails to attend parole hearing' despite it being held in private for his mental health

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt has told LBC he wants to see lower taxes ahead of the Autumn Statement

'Put aside defeatism': Chancellor tells LBC he wants lower income tax amid claims he will cut burden in Autumn Statement

India Tunnel Collapse

Officials consider other rescue plans to reach trapped workers in India

Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call

Famous Composers recently returned to the library in St Paul

Century-overdue library book is finally returned

Argentina Election

Argentines vote in election that could lead Trump-admiring populist to victory

Suella Braverman said Rishi Sunak blocked her from taking action on Rwanda.

Suella Braverman says Rishi Sunak 'blocked' her 'on many occasions' from taking action on Rwanda

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt to 'face red wall revolt' if he cuts inheritance tax while squeezing benefits

Taylor Swift has cancelled her concert after the death of fan Ana Benevides

Taylor Swift postpones Brazil concert because of extreme heat after fan collapses and dies in Rio de Janeiro

Adam Johnson tributes on Saturday night

Adam Johnson's ice hockey teammates and fans pay emotional tribute to player whose throat was cut in freak incident

Family and supporters of the estimated 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a five-day solidarity rally calling for their return, from Tel Aviv to the Prime Minister’s office i

Thousands march on Jerusalem to press government to do more to free hostages

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip

Patients, staff and displaced people leave Gaza’s largest hospital

A bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky on display during a media preview at Sotheby’s auction house in London

Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for record price at auction

Old books on a shelf

Century-overdue library book is finally returned

Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

Hundreds leave Gaza hospital amid Israeli invasion as dozens feared dead at UN shelter

Henrik Kristofferson

Skiing champion held back as he lunges at eco-activists trying to block race, after throwing snowballs at protesters
File photo of a Welsh air ambulance

Two people airlifted to hospital after being savaged by dog in north Wales, as police seize 40 animals from property
SpaceX Starship Launch

SpaceX launches new rocket but explosions end second test flight

Tom Evans was mugged on Table Mountain

British elite runner forced to quit race after being mugged at knifepoint for wedding ring and watch on Table Mountain
Iceland Volcano

‘Months’ before residents of Iceland town evacuated over volcano can go home

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian troops work to advance on Russian-held side of key river

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'
The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit