Over 200 French election candidates quit in attempt to block Marine Le Pen's far-Right National Rally in election

3 July 2024, 08:05

Marine Le Pen's party took 33 percent of the vote in the first round of voting
Marine Le Pen's party took 33 percent of the vote in the first round of voting. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Over 200 French election candidates stood aside last night in an attempt to form a coalition that keeps the far-right National Rally out of power.

Marine Le Pen's party, known as the RN, won 33 per cent of the vote in the first round of elections on Sunday - five per cent more than any other party.

The left-wing New Popular Front came in second with 28.5 per cent of the vote, while President Emmanuel Macron's party slumped into third place with just 22 per cent of the vote.

Both parties, who are opponents of the RN, are hoping to encourage tactical voting, given that their combined vote share vastly outweighs the RN's.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen
National Rally leader Marine Le Pen. Picture: Getty
Macron is hoping tactical voting will stop the far-right
Macron is hoping tactical voting will stop the far-right. Picture: Getty

Nonetheless, pollsters are predicting her party could win anywhere between 260 and 310 seats, with the NPF forecast to win between 115 and 145. Macron's party is predicted to win somewhere between 90 and 120.

In total, Le Monde newspaper counted 218 candidates stepping down before the second round of Macron's snap election takes place on Sunday.

Jordan Bardella, who would become Prime Minister if the RN wins the election, labelled the tactical voting arrangements an "alliance of dishonour".

Jordan Bardella would become PM if the RN win on Sunday
Jordan Bardella would become PM if the RN win on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the RN had to withdraw a candidate of its own after she was pictured wearing a Nazi hat.

Ludivine Daoudi was pictured wearing the offensive accessory at an arms sale several years ago.

RN spokesman Phlippe Chapron said the image was 'bad taste".

Mr Chapron said: "She does not deny it - this photo was taken of her at an arms sale several years ago.'

