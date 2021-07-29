Friends ‘lucky to still be here’ after car ploughed into pedestrians outside pub

29 July 2021, 19:56 | Updated: 29 July 2021, 20:03

Darren George told LBC his injuries were "severe" and he was "lucky" to still have his leg
Darren George told LBC his injuries were "severe" and he was "lucky" to still have his leg. Picture: Darren George
Daniel Bevan

By Daniel Bevan

Two friends who were struck by a car outside a pub in South Wales have said they are lucky to be alive.

Darren George and Poppy Muir were sat outside the Windsor in Pontyclun when the Silver Ford Puma crashed into the pub.

Six people were taken to hospital, including the driver of the vehicle who police say suffered a "medical episode" at the wheel.

Read more: Six injured after car ploughs into pedestrians outside pub in South Wales

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

"The extent of the injuries are very severe," said Mr George, speaking to LBC from his hospital bed.

"I’m so lucky just to even have my leg and even luckier to have my life.

"Quite a lot of people got injured but it could have been so much worse."

He added: "If I hadn’t seen it coming I wouldn’t want to think what the injuries could have been."

When the incident happened, Darren was sat with several of his friends having a pint, something they had done countless time before.

Poppy, one of the friends who was sat with Darren, told LBC: "We’re very, very lucky people.

"If you were in that situation, it could have been a lot worse so you’ve got to look at the positives of it.

"I may be out of action for a few months but I’d rather that than be out of action completely."

Read more: Well-wishers donate £200k in a day after RNLI crews abused for migrant rescues

Read more: Storm Evert to bring 'unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain' across south of UK

A statement from South Wales Police said: "One of the pedestrians has suffered life-changing injuries and the driver of the car is in a critical condition.

"The other four have also been taken to hospital as a precaution, suffering from what are described as minor injuries."

The car collided with people outside The Windsor pub in Pontyclun
The car collided with people outside The Windsor pub in Pontyclun. Picture: Picture: Twitter @jontutoring

Silver commander, Chief Inspector James Ratti of South Wales Police said on the day of the crash: "Emergency services were called to this critical incident just before 8.30 this evening and were confronted with a scene which involved a number of casualties

"We worked alongside our colleagues in both the Ambulance and Fire Services to deal with the casualties as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"This was a very distressing incident and we are very grateful to the members of the public who came to the aid of the injured people in the moments immediately after the collision."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man receives his second Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from a Magen David Adom national emergency service volunteer at a private nursing home, in Ramat Gan, Israel

Israel to offer coronavirus booster jab to over-60s

A tram conductor wearing a face mask drives through Lisbon's Graca neighbourhood

Portugal begins easing Covid restrictions and sets sights on ‘total freedom’
The number of people on the furlough scheme is as its lowest level since the start of the pandemic

Number of people on furlough lowest since pandemic began

Pop-up vaccine clinics are one of the measures being used to try to increase vaccine uptake in young people

One in three young adults in England have not had Covid jab

Flowers and a candle lie in front of a portrait of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Matla (Jonathan Borg/AP)

Inquiry into Malta journalist’s death blames state

Video footage showed a Metropolitan Police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man in Finsbury Park, north London

Met Police officer who knelt on man's neck must 'reflect' on actions, says watchdog

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid: 'We're not at herd immunity yet,' says Professor Christina Pagel

Covid: 'We're not at herd immunity yet,' says Independent SAGE member
'Simone Biles craves attention now can't handle it,' caller says - Shelagh Fogarty responds

'Simone Biles craves attention now can't handle it,' caller says - Shelagh Fogarty responds
'I owe my life to my friend': Caller shares moving mental health recovery

'I owe my life to my friend': Caller shares mental health story after Simone Biles withdrawal
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: RNLI do incredible job but UK must 'come down hard' on 'parasite' people smugglers
Nick Ferrari questioned the decision

'Don't call me grandma, even if I am one. It could be discrimination'
Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns

Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London