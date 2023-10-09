From talking ban to food 'rules': Inside Kanye West's unconventional marriage to Bianca Censori

9 October 2023, 13:42

Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's 'unconventional' marriage is filled with rules on what to eat, when to speak and what to wear .

The couple have been at the centre of an eventful European trip which saw them banned from an Italian boat company following their shocking behaviour.

The trip comes less than a year after they reportedly got married in Utah weeks after Kanye's high profile divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The pair's marriage is rumoured to be full of rules, with a source claiming the Yeezy boss controls everything about his spouse.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Los Angeles
Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

A source spoke to DailyMail that claimed to be close to Bianca revealed: "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

A source also told the publication that friends are "concerned" for Bianca as they shared: "Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is.

"She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut."

As the pair enjoyed time in Venice, it appeared that foods such as kebabs or ice cream and drinks like watermelon juice or soda were on the 'approved' list.

There is no sign of what is not allowed and whether its just for Bianca to follow or whether Kanye follows this diet too.

Fashion designers told Page Six that Kanye has "a whole atelier in Italy" creating the outfits he decides for his wife, including all in one body stockings that cover Bianca's entire figure and head.

One designer told the publication: "Anything he wants to make they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot."

