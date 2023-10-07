Kanye West and Bianca Censori are ‘officially married' as pair wed a month after rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian

The pair officially got married last year, it has been reported. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Bianca Censori officially tied the knot last year it has been revealed, following months of mystery surrounding the pair's marriage status.

Kanye West, 46, and Bianca Censori, 28, got hitched in a ceremony just one month after the rapper’s divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalised.

It comes after rumours began circulating earlier this year that the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, married the Yeezy architect without an official marriage license in January.

The reports left fans unsure over the legitimacy of their alleged marriage status, that is, until now.

A review of the document that listed the pair’s union has now confirmed that the pair are officially married after a ceremony that took place on 20 December 2022.

The wedding was held under a “confidential license” in California, which meant it was not made a public record.

The pair took the leap in Palo Alto, California, also known as Silicon Valley, at a secret location, according to the marriage license seen by the DailyMail.

They were married by California-based officiant James Mayfield, whose website states that a confidential marriage license does not require witnesses at the ceremony.

The pair officially tied the knot last year, according to reports. Picture: Getty

Asked about the couple's decision to have a confidential marriage license, a close friend of the couple told the Mail: “Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera.

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them.

“For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.

“They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married.”

The pair tied the knot just a month after Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised in November - however Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February 2021.

Ye was spotted in Milan last month. Picture: Getty

Censori is Ye's second wife after Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

It comes after reports that the rapper has come up with a 'strict set of rules for his wife Bianca Censori to obey’.

Sources close to Censori have suggested the rapper allegedly chooses what food she eats and what clothes she is allowed to wear.

Insiders have claimed Censori has "no mind of her own" and is forced to "obey" her husband's rules, since they have "Royal" status, MailOnline reports.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the source told the publication.

"She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."