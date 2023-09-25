Detectives launch full investigation into 'number of allegations' of sexual assault against Russell Brand

Brand denies the allegations against him. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Metropolitan Police says it has received a number of sexual offence allegations against Russell Brand in London and elsewhere in the country.

The comedian 48, is accused of numerous sex attacks on several women in the UK and California spanning from 2003 to 2013.

Brand has denied the claims against him.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said: "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.

"We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support."

The Met said all the allegations sent to Scotland Yard are non-recent and nobody has been arrested.

Its own investigation came after a joint examination into claims against the star by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times.

Previously, in a YouTube video in which he railed against the mainstream media, Brand said the accusations amounted to a series of "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks".

He said they were "some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute" when they first emerged earlier in September.

"What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations," he said.

"Also, it's worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack.

"Now, I don't want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they're working very closely together."

In a social media video on Friday, seven days since he posted his original denial, he told viewers it had been "an extraordinary and distressing week".

